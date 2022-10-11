Lizzo Says She'd Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright — 'If I Wanted to Start a Business with Him'

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," Lizzo told Vanity Fair of her relationship with Wright for the magazine's latest cover story

By
Published on October 11, 2022 05:11 PM
lizzo and myke wright
Myke Wright and Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in August. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lizzo is opening up about her plans for the future with boyfriend Myke Wright.

In a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair, the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer-songwriter said she's "in love" with Wright — but not itching to get married just yet for various reasons.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," Lizzo, 34, told the outlet before elaborating on her recent description of their relationship as "not monogamy" from a July interview with The Breakfast Club.

"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," continued the musician before discussing the prospect of marriage. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Lizzo noted that she likes "weddings" and prefers the event itself to the idea of "a marriage," continuing, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

She then spoke further about wanting to retain independence within their relationship: "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No."

Adding that she feels "whole" on her own, Lizzo said Wright is "incredible too."

"We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him," she concluded.

LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Raised in Detroit, Wright has worked as a standup comedian, musician and co-host alongside Lizzo on MTV's 2016 Wonderland series. He's also a designer at luxury clothing brand EMLE and founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience," per VoyageLA.

The couple has been linked since 2021, and since then, Wright has accompanied Lizzo to a handful of events, including the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and the 2022 MTV VMAs where she took home the video for good award.

Related Articles
lizzo and myke wright
Lizzo Says She's 'in Love' as She Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright's Nickname for Her
Lizzo red-carpet debut with her man. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeZDbCRJ0zj/
Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
demi lovato
Demi Lovato 'Didn't Think' She'd Reach Age 30 — But Now Looks Forward to Having 'a Family One Day'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Lisa Kudrow (R) and her husband Michel Stern arrive at the Petersen Automotive Museum Grand Re-Opening at the Petersen Automotive Museum on December 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Lisa Kudrow's Husband? All About Michel Stern
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs
Everything to Know About the Romance Between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling
Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) [Official Video]
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — With a Cameo From Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show' The main campaign shot will not upload in asana so pasting link here: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1E9YlGsIccQaccqJKFF6VvvcQ20zzQXw4
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — with a Cameo from Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show'
Kelly Clarkson Variety
Kelly Clarkson 'Wrote Like 25 Songs in a Week' After Brandon Blackstock Split for Upcoming Album
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs; Aries Spears attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Lizzo Says She Was 'Addressing Everybody' in VMAs Speech After Body-Shaming Comments
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Doubles Down on Claim She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' : 'He Was Replaced'