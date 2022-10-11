Entertainment Music Lizzo Says She'd Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright — 'If I Wanted to Start a Business with Him' "I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," Lizzo told Vanity Fair of her relationship with Wright for the magazine's latest cover story By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Myke Wright and Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in August. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Lizzo is opening up about her plans for the future with boyfriend Myke Wright. In a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair, the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer-songwriter said she's "in love" with Wright — but not itching to get married just yet for various reasons. "I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," Lizzo, 34, told the outlet before elaborating on her recent description of their relationship as "not monogamy" from a July interview with The Breakfast Club. "People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," continued the musician before discussing the prospect of marriage. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together." Lizzo Says She's 'in Love' as She Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright's Nickname for Her Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair Lizzo noted that she likes "weddings" and prefers the event itself to the idea of "a marriage," continuing, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me." Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright She then spoke further about wanting to retain independence within their relationship: "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No." Adding that she feels "whole" on her own, Lizzo said Wright is "incredible too." "We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him," she concluded. Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair Lizzo on Why She Changed the Lyrics in 'GRRRLS': 'Using a Slur Is Unauthentic to Me' Raised in Detroit, Wright has worked as a standup comedian, musician and co-host alongside Lizzo on MTV's 2016 Wonderland series. He's also a designer at luxury clothing brand EMLE and founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience," per VoyageLA. The couple has been linked since 2021, and since then, Wright has accompanied Lizzo to a handful of events, including the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and the 2022 MTV VMAs where she took home the video for good award.