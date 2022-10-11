Lizzo is opening up about her plans for the future with boyfriend Myke Wright.

In a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair, the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer-songwriter said she's "in love" with Wright — but not itching to get married just yet for various reasons.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," Lizzo, 34, told the outlet before elaborating on her recent description of their relationship as "not monogamy" from a July interview with The Breakfast Club.

"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," continued the musician before discussing the prospect of marriage. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Lizzo noted that she likes "weddings" and prefers the event itself to the idea of "a marriage," continuing, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

She then spoke further about wanting to retain independence within their relationship: "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No."

Adding that she feels "whole" on her own, Lizzo said Wright is "incredible too."

"We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him," she concluded.

Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Raised in Detroit, Wright has worked as a standup comedian, musician and co-host alongside Lizzo on MTV's 2016 Wonderland series. He's also a designer at luxury clothing brand EMLE and founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience," per VoyageLA.

The couple has been linked since 2021, and since then, Wright has accompanied Lizzo to a handful of events, including the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and the 2022 MTV VMAs where she took home the video for good award.