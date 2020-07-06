The singer said the vacation homeowner mocked her dancing and used "Instagram footage of me and my six black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police"

Lizzo Says She Was Kicked Out of Vacation Rental Early: 'Can't Stop This Black Girl's Shine'

Lizzo isn't letting one rude rental home landlord ruin her vacation tempo.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner, 32, shared a spirited clapback to the man she alleged forced her and her friends to leave their rental house before their stay had ended. Lizzo added that the homeowner ridiculed her for her dance moves and claimed she and her friend group could "hurt him."

"This is for the man that kicked me out of my seven-day rental three days early yesterday," she captioned a clip of herself twerking in a red swimsuit. "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my six black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police."

"I know you’re watching my page," she continued, "so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo 🖕🏾."

Though Lizzo didn't identify the rental homeowner or where she traveled for her girls' trip, the "Truth Hurts" singer clarified on Thursday that everyone in her party got tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) beforehand.

"Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason," she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing footage of herself smiling with five of her pals. "(We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks."

Lizzo shared glimpses of her getaway on Instagram over the weekend, including a montage of her friends dancing, as well as a twerking session she enjoyed while cooling off in the pool.

"I've been trying to stay composed this entire time. I'm really working on it this entire time. Let me just gather myself," Lizzo said at the time. "It's not that hard to see. The people that don't see it don't want to see it. I don't have sympathy for people who don't see it anymore. Black people are tired. We are so tired."

"I'm tired of putting myself in danger," she continued. "It's not danger from the protesters, [it's] danger from the police who don't value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars. How do we not see where the issue is? Why is everyone being so — in the media — political? This isn't a political issue."

"The issue is in politics, but it's not a political issue," she added. "It's so much deeper than politics. It's in the veins of this country ... there is racism running through its veins."

Lizzo ended her emotional message on an uplifting note, expressing the hope she felt for future change.