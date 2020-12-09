"For anyone who has these thoughts too, I hope you have a better day tomorrow," the 3-time Grammy winner said

Lizzo Reveals She Has 'Negative Thoughts' About Her Body Image: 'I’m Going to Get Through'

In a candid TikTok video on Tuesday, Lizzo shared a personal message about feeling low about her body image — but in true Lizzo fashion, she assured fans that she will soon regain her confidence.

"I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," said the 32-year-old in her video. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' And [I was] hating my body."

"Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's ok too," she continued. "I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us."

Image zoom Lizzo TikTok video | Credit: Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo added that she knew that tomorrow would be a better day and that how she feels "is gonna change."

"I can only hope that it changes for the better," she said. "I know I'm beautiful, I just don't feel it. But, I know I'm gonna get through it."

Supporters rallied in the comment section with comforting messages.

Image zoom Lizzo | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Lizzo, you are a beautiful and phenomenal woman," one TikTok user commented. "We are always better than our thoughts...💗," added another. "You are not disgusting. You are BEAUTIFUL!! OWN IT!!!" a third person wrote.

Others expressed gratitude for the "Good as Hell" star's honesty.

"The fact that someone as incredibly talented and accomplished [as you] has these thoughts too means a lot. Thank you for sharing ❤️🥺," one fan wrote. "Love how real you are 🥺 It's refreshing," commented another.

Throughout her career, Lizzo has been vocal about actively promoting body confidence.

In a video she shared on Instagram earlier this week, she posed in a bra and matching underwear set and talked about the body positivity movement.

"Wild to see the body positive movement come so far," she captioned the clip. "Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing, but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

Again, her followers expressed support for the songstress.

"Love you queen," fellow singer Lauren Jauregui commented.

"Yes Queen! Thank you for giving people like me the confidence to be in a bigger body and not be ashamed. You are doing SO much good 🔥🔥🔥," wrote another Instagram user.