Lizzo Says Niall Horan Gives Her a 'One Erection,' Teases 'Rumors' Lyric Was Originally About Him

Lizzo is crushing hard on Niall Horan.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer appeared virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her latest single, "Rumors" and the success she's had in her career over the years. Calling her "my beautiful woman," guest host Horan couldn't help but comment on the achievements of Lizzo, who was sitting in front of a shelf highlighting her three Grammy awards and many others.

"With success comes fans and you know you've made it when your fans have their own name. Your fans go by what?" he asked before Lizzo responded, "The Lizzbians," with a laugh.

Horan, 27, then joked that his fans are now called the "Horan Dogs." Lizzo noted that though she liked the fan-base name, it definitely sounded a bit different with an American accent. "I think you're giving me a one erection, baby," she said as Horan snarled at her.

Lizzo; Niall Horan Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The flirty interview continued with the Irish singer asking Lizzo to explain "Rumors" with rapper Cardi B and some of her lyrics in the single — including a shout-out to Drake, in which the singer declares, "No, I ain't f— Drake yet."

Lizzo quipped to the former One Direction star, "Okay, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f— Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet."

During the show, Horan declared the singer to be "the best guest ever," thanks to the raunchy interview. The pair recalled their first meeting, which was at a U.K.-based radio station.

"They introduced me to you. And you were like, 'Congratulations, Lizzo, you're smashing it.' And I was like, 'I'll smash you,' " Lizzo shared as the two laughed.

Niall Horan & Lizzo on Jimmy Kimmel Live Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Horan and Lizzo then took a compatibility test to see if they were a true match, discussing everything from prenuptial agreements to threesomes, with the pair even telling each other "I love you."

Following the interview, Lizzo's official Twitter account shared a video of the two saying, "How compatible are Niall & @Lizzo!?!?" with several heart-eye emojis. Lizzo reposted the tweet and added, "Officially a #HORANDOG There's only 1D I want, honey."