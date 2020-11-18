"Do the inner work, because no matter where you are if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f—ing ghost," the singer said

Lizzo Tears Up as She Says ‘Money Doesn’t Buy You Happiness’ in TikTok: ‘Do the Inner Work’

Sometimes, life isn't "Good as Hell."

Lizzo — an avid TikTok poster — shared a selfie-style video on the app Sunday where she opened up about the struggles of fame and facing "internal issues."

"You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn't buy you f—ing happiness. Money doesn't buy you happiness," the 32-year-old said in the clip. "Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s— that you already have."

“And if that s— is f—ed up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f—ed up s— in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way and so it f—s you up even more because you feel super f—ing ungrateful," she added.

As she continued to speak candidly, the singer — wearing a towel on her head and no makeup — started to tear up as she encouraged others to "work out" their "self problems."

“I’m just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s—," she said. "You need to just do it. Do the inner work, because no matter where you are if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f—ing ghost.”

"I'm working on it too and today is just not a good day," she ended the clip. "It's okay to not have a good day even when it seems like you should."

Several Tiktokers blew up the singer's comments with supportive messages, telling the star that they love her.

"Money is great and makes life way easier but it does not make u happy if ur sad on the inside," she commented on her own post.

The singer has opened up about her mental health before.

Just on Saturday, she shared that she was "low key spiraling today," adding that she's "my own worst enemy."

Last year, she also shared a video on Instagram where she revealed that she was depressed.

“There’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” she said. “Life hurts.”

“I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today," she wrote in the clip's caption.

She captioned a second video in 2019 that "being emotionally honest can save your life."

"Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love," she wrote. “I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between… but it’s a wave 🌊joy🌊sadness🌊joy🌊sadness🌊 and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy."