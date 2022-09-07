Lizzo Says She's 'in Love' as She Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright's Nickname for Her

Lizzo might already be a nickname for the star — but her boyfriend has one exclusively for her.

During an appearance on Audacy Check In on Wednesday, the "About Damn Time" singer revealed how serious things are getting with Myke Wright, her beau of close to a year.

"I am in love," Lizzo, 34, told Kenzie, the interviewer. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."

Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — confirmed she was dating Wright during an April interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy. However, they first sparked romance rumors last fall when they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles.

Myke Wright and Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in August. Johnny Nunez/Getty

After the couple was photographed out for both Valentine's Day, the "Truth Hurts" singer revealed that they go way back. In 2016, they were cohosts for MTV's music series Wonderland.

After stepping out together for her 34th birthday in West Hollywood, the pair hit their first red carpet together on June 4 as they attended the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

During the interview with Audacy, Lizzo opened up about various other topics like featuring Tyson Beckford in her music video for "2 Be Loved" and her upcoming tour with Latto.

"Tyson Beckford is the male supermodel of the world," said Lizzo. "He's been in so many iconic music videos as the leading man. I felt like I wanted to have an iconic moment. To have him say yes was a big deal. I don't think there was anyone else that could play the part."

When it comes to her tour, which is set to kick off later this month in Florida, the singer wanted to make sure fans knew to wear "comfortable shoes."

"Wear breathable clothing, because it's really gonna be dancing all night long," the "Rumors" singer said.

Lizzo. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Last week, Lizzo attended the MTV Video Music Awards and received an award for the video for good category.

While accepting her award, she thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics.

"And now, for bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said, in a callback to Nicki Minaj's nearly identical 2015 VMAs opener. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing."

She later said on Twitter that she wasn't addressing anyone specific, but rather everybody.