Lizzo's hilariously positive Harry's House review marks the latest development in her years-long friendship with Styles

Lizzo Praises Harry Styles During IG Livestream, Says 'He Put the Whole Harrussy' into Harry's House Album

All the rumors are true: Lizzo loves her friend Harry Styles' new album!

During an Instagram Live stream on Thursday, the "About Damn Time" singer gave Styles' new Harry's House album a hilariously positive review — and made herself laugh in the process.

"[Harry] put his… Harrussy," said Lizzo, 34, pausing mid-sentence to let out a chuckle.

"He put the whole Harrussy into that album," she exclaimed, flipping her hair while praising the 28-year-old former One Direction member. "I love his new album."

The two musicians' admiration for one another has been ongoing for a few years now. During a 2019 appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge series in promotion of his Fine Line album, Styles performed a cover of Lizzo's "Juice."

In January 2020, the pair joined forces onstage in Miami to perform "Juice" together. "Hold up, I need to bring somebody out," Lizzo told the crowd before introducing the "As It Was" singer. "Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!"

When Lizzo performed at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge the following month, she took the opportunity to return Styles' favor and covered "Adore You" — complete with a lyric change. Rather than "Oh honey / I'd walk through fire for you," the Watch Out for the Big Grrls host sang, "Oh Harry / I'd walk through fire for you."

She was later asked about working with Styles during an interview with UK radio station KISS FM. "The collab happened last night," Lizzo said suggestively with a laugh. "Guys… I got too many inappropriate jokes."

Asked further about the mysterious "collab" she said, "We collabed. His [bleep] in my [bleep]hole."

Both stars attended the 2020 BRIT Awards days after the interview and shared a hilariously flirtatious on-camera moment, holding hands and leaning on each other — before Lizzo kissed Styles' hand.

Fast forward to April 2022, and Styles brought Lizzo out during his headlining Coachella set to perform a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" as well as One Direction's signature hit, "What Makes You Beautiful."