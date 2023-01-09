Lizzo Describes 'Cancel Culture' as 'Appropriation,' Says Term Has 'Become Trendy' and 'Misdirected'

"I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems," tweeted the "About Damn Time" singer

By
Published on January 9, 2023 01:20 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo. Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Lizzo is sharing her thoughts on "cancel culture."

In a tweet shared on Sunday, the "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter spoke about the widely-used term and how it's developed within public consciousness since its origin.

"This may be a random time to say this but it's on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation," wrote Lizzo, 34.

"There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it's become trendy, misused and misdirected," continued the Grammy winner's post. "I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on real problems."

Underneath the tweet, many fans agreed with Lizzo's take on the matter. "Cancel culture is being used and twisted and co-opted by people who just want to bully," wrote one Twitter user. "Most people in 2023 know that bullying is wrong, but they know they can get away with it if they dress it up as moral outrage. It's RAMPANT in fan culture and completely disingenuous."

Another person replied to the "Truth Hurts" performer, wondering if "cancel culture" truly even exists. "The term is mostly brought up/misused by those who are afraid of facing accountability. The other side of it is still, as you say, marginalized groups trying to hold oppressors accountable," they wrote. "Using a catchphrase to attain that goal is the least of our worries."

Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lizzo isn't the only celebrity to speak publicly about "cancel culture" as of late. In an October 2022 interview with PEOPLE, comedian Amber Ruffin explained how canceling a celebrity for something controversial doesn't always impact their career in the way some would expect.

"I think, most of the time, people get canceled because that is the consequences for their actions," she said at the time. "And, you know, we're saying cancel, but that's not true."

In her experience, Ruffin believed not everyone who gets "canceled" actually stays canceled. She referenced Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments — which have led to financial fallout from brand partnerships upended — as one cancellation that could stick.

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW -- "October 8, 2021" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin. Heidi Gutman/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Ain't nobody being canceled except maybe Kanye. Geez," she said. "He might be the only one true canceling, cause damn."

But even in the comedy community, those canceled don't stay down too long, Ruffin said. She referenced Louis C.K., who was "canceled" in 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced. However, despite public outrage at the comedian's behavior (which he later admitted to and apologized for), he has since re-entered the comedy scene.

"A lot of those people that we canceled a minute ago, they're [on] tour and s—, she continued. "Louis C.K. is on tour, people are fine. These cancellations, these cancelings are not sticking. So I think people are experiencing consequences for their actions and then they're moving on."

Related Articles
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Paul McCartney Was Nearly Run Over by Car Recreating Beatles' Iconic Crosswalk Image, Says Daughter Mary
Joey Fatone attends the "The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Joey Fatone Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' During Impromptu Performance at Miami Drag Brunch — Watch
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
Benji Madden Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary to Cameron Diaz: 'Let's Do 80 More and Then Forever'
Image
David Bowie: His Life in Pictures
TOPSHOT - British-American singer Billy Idol poses for photos with his unveiled Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California, on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Billy Idol Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'It's Just Incredible'
Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Villag on November 20, 2022 in San Diego, California
Cage the Elephant's Matt Schultz Arrested in New York, Charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnFmIKFjE9h/ lizzobeeating Verified If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏 2h
Lizzo Pauses Beach Vacation to Clap Back at How People Speak About Bodies: 'This Body Is Art'
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary 'Almost' Didn't Direct Abbey Road Studios Doc 'Because of My Surname'
SZA and Taylor Swift
SZA Squashes Rumored 'Beef' with Taylor Swift and Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Her 'Midnights' Album
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bob: 'Two of My Best Mates Gone Within Just a Few Months'
French Montana, The Licking restaurant
Miami Police Investigating Shooting Outside Restaurant During French Montana Video Taping
Yung Miami 'BMF' TV series season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jan 2023
City Girls' Yung Miami Gushes Over Rumored Boyfriend Diddy: 'I Can Talk to Him About Anything'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Says Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella Was 'One of the Highlights of My Career'
IRVINE, CA - OCTOBER 14: Singer Dryden Mitchell of the band Alien Ant Farm performs onstage during the Jack FM 13th annual concert at FivePoint Amphitheatre on October 14, 2018 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Alien Ant Farm Singer Charged After He's Accused of Forcing Fan to Touch His Crotch During Performance
eanna Daughtry (L) and recording artist Chris Daughtry attends FOX Golden Globe Awards Awards Party 2016 sponsored by American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chris Daughtry Says Watching 'Stranger Things' with His Wife Led Him to Cover Journey's 'Separate Ways'