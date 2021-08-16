Lizzo Reveals Truth Behind That Drake Shout-Out in 'Rumors': 'He's Very Cool'

"Rumors," which Lizzo released with Cardi B, is her first single in two years

Step aside, Captain America, because Lizzo's latest public flirtationship is all about a certain Canadian rapper.

Lizzo sent tongues wagging with the lyrics of her new single "Rumors," which tackle everything from online trolls and her diet to her love life —including a shoutout to Drake, in which the singer declares, "No, I ain't f— Drake yet."

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the three-time Grammy winner joked that namedropping Drake was all part of a greater manifestation plan.

"You know what I haven't manifested yet? F—ing Drake," Lizzo, 33, told Lowe with a laugh.

When Lowe chimed in to say she'd likely have to get to the end of a very long line of potential suitors for the "God's Plan" rapper, Lizzo clarified that she's "not in that line."

"I just thought it would be so funny to say," she said. "I have a small relationship with him, he's very cool. You know, and I just feel like women, there's so many times where girls' names get dropped in songs 'cause they're fine."

It's not the first time the star has publicly declared herself a Drake fan; in 2019, she revealed that she once slid into the 34-year-old rapper's DMs.

"I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this motherf—er can sing.' And I sent him a DM… this was a while ago," she told Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight. "And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

She also famously revealed in April that she did the same with Captain America star Chris Evans, an admission that caught the actor's eye.

Earlier this month, Lizzo joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with Evans' baby.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," Evans responded in a DM. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

Earlier in her conversation with Lowe, the "Truth Hurts" singer explained that upon releasing "Rumors," her first single in two years and a collaboration with Cardi B, she was "worried" about putting the first verse out into the world, as she feared the manifestation of many of the lyrics she'd previously written.

"I said, 'My ex he blew it.' I'm almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy sometimes, because I was in a relationship during the quarantine and I was with that person when I wrote it, it wasn't even about him," she explained. "The first verse of 'Rumors,' I've been worried about it. Because a lot of the things that I say did happen, but not before I wrote them… I wrote the song in February. The breakup, losing good friends in my life. All of that really came to a head afterwards, and I was like, 'What the f—?'"