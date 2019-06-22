Lizzo Reveals She's 'Depressed' in Emotional Instagram Post: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Lizzo is opening up about her battle with depression.

On Thursday, the “Juice” singer, 31, shared a video on Instagram with the words “I’m depressed” written over it.

“There’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” Lizzo continued. “Life hurts.”

The star further explained her state of mind in the caption, writing, “I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today.”

Despite having a rough day, Lizzo remained hopeful of her mental state, sharing, “But this too shall pass.”

In response to her reveal, a number of celebrities have sent Lizzo well wishes.

“U drag me up everyday… fr. Take your time u carrying a lot of us. We love you ❤️🙏🏾,” SZA commented on the post.

Actress Niecy Nash also comforted Lizzo.

“Thank you for your transparency Queen. You are not alone. We all have those days and your right, they shall pass. Adjust your crown 👑❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Nash, 49, wrote.

Model Tess Holliday commented, “Love you. You can text me anytime boo 💕.”

Marc Jacobs also showed support of the star, writing, “I hear you — depression is real.”

Jacobs, 56, even shared he has struggled “with it all my life.”

“It does pass although while in it, it seems it never will. You are so loved. I love you Lizzo,” he added.

Constance Wu simply wrote “Love you ❤️.”

On Friday, Lizzo reacted to the support in a video, which shows her breaking down in tears.

“I know that something real incredible is about to happen and something incredible has already happened,” Lizzo began.

“I know that I am just in between that incredible moment. I use sadness so constructively in the last two years ever since I have been working on being emotionally honest. I’ve used sadness as a tool for gratitude,” Lizzo said as tears streamed down her face.

“It’s humbling and I’m grateful to feel these emotions because, because I know that because of this sadness I am going to be able to feel joy,” she added.

Lizzo captioned the post, “I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love.”

“I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between… but it’s a wave 🌊joy🌊sadness🌊joy🌊sadness🌊 and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy,” she added.

Lizzo continued, “But I love that I’m more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude.”

Lizzo concluded the post asking her followers, “What triggers your sadness? What do you do when those buttons are pushed? What do you love about yourself in those moments of darkness?”

Lizzo previously spoke about self-love last month during an interview with Essence.

The star opened up about why she wants to normalize butt dimples and why she frequently posts naked photos of herself.

Image zoom Lizzo

“I’m doing this for myself,” Lizzo told the magazine. “I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks.”

“I love normalizing my black-ass elbows,” she added. “I think it’s beautiful.”

The singer went on to explain that she chooses to love herself because she lives in a world that doesn’t always accept women who look like her.

“I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice,” Lizzo explained to the magazine.

“I’m not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist,” she added. “But I’m trying to shake up the narrative about how we’re supposed to act.”

