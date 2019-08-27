Lizzo Reveals the NSFW Compliment Rihanna Gave Her in an Instagram DM

Lizzo is getting candid about a NSFW conversation she had with Rihanna via Instagram.

The “Truth Hurts” crooner, 31, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna, 31, recently slid into her DMs “to tell me that I performed good.”

“She said I f—– the stage like it was my side bitch,” Lizzo told ET. “Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line.”

The star went on to express her desire to collab with Rihanna in the near future, explaining to ET, “Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period.”

However, Lizzo shared she isn’t going to pester Rihanna, but instead will let it happen naturally.

Image zoom Lizzo, Rihanna Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna,” Lizzo told ET.

Lizzo’s reveal comes after her show-stopping performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday.

While members of the audience couldn’t get enough of her belting out “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in an embellished bright yellow bodysuit, the most epic part of her performance was when she took a drink out of a rhinestone-covered bottle of what appeared to be tequila.

Lizzo also turned heads on the red carpet as she posed in a custom fiery red sequin Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott.

Image zoom Lizzo at the MTV VMAs Mike Coppola/Getty

The bold dress features a sweetheart neckline and word “SIREN” in silver sequins written diagonally across the design.

The singer earned four VMA nominations, including best new artist, push artist of the year, best power anthem and song of the summer.

“It feels incredible. I’ve always felt successful because I always did what I love. To see the world smiling and to the world love my songs, I truly feel successful as a human, not a musician,” Lizzo told MTV on the red carpet. And in true Lizzo humor, she also quipped that she was up for, “best t—ties and best ass.”