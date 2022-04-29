In a new interview with Audacy, Lizzo spoke about texting J-Hope of BTS and revealed she'd like to collaborate with the "Butter" group

Lizzo Reveals Friendship with BTS' J-Hope: 'He's a Great Texter' Who 'Does Not Leave You on Read'

Lizzo has developed a friendship with a BTS member!

In a new interview with Audacy, the 34-year-old "Truth Hurts" performer revealed she's been texting with J-Hope of BTS and spoke about the sweet conversations they've been having.

"What's my relationship with the B to the T to the S?" asked Lizzo after host Kevan Kenney brought up the "Butter" group. "I got J-Hope's number, so we be texting."

"He's a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read," she detailed. "If it's been awhile since he's texted, he's like 'I'm so sorry,' and he apologizes for how long it's taken."

Furthermore, Lizzo spoke about her longtime fandom for BTS. "Good people, like really good energy," she said of the group, made up of 28-year-old J-Hope as well as Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V. "I think that's always why I've gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it's like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans."

"I feel the same way," she continued, "and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time."

Now that they've become close, would Lizzo consider a collaboration with BTS? "Absolutely," she told Audacy. "I have to be careful because their fans are fierce! But absolutely, I would just say that. I would love to."

"Love you ARMY!" she then said, shouting out the group's dedicated fanbase.

Earlier this month, Lizzo announced her upcoming album Special and released a new single titled "About Damn Time." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she spoke about the song and how its lyrics "can lead into so many conversations."

"It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic," she told Lowe. "It's about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

She then detailed what fans can expect from the album. "I think that the music really is going to speak for itself," explained the "Good as Hell" hitmaker. "I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love."