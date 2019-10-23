Lizzo Slams 'Truth Hurts' Plagiarism Accusers: They 'Did Not Help Me Write Any Part of the Song'

Image zoom Lizzo

Lizzo says her hit "Truth Hurts" is 100 percent her creation.

The rapper-singer-flutist has responded to plagiarism allegations that she didn’t credit previous collaborators for the opening line of her smash “Truth Hurts”: “I just took a DNA test / Turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson) wrote: “As I’ve shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts.”

Last week, producer and songwriter Justin Raisen took to social media to claim he and his brother and collaborator, Jeremiah Raisen, were partially responsible for the “100 percent that bitch” lyric.

Lizzo, 31, vehemently denied the claim in her post, in which she said she wrote the entire song with producer-songwriter Ricky Reed.

“The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it,” Lizzo wrote. “There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Lizzo went on to clarify that the lyric in question was inspired by a meme she saw online — which was posted by Mina Lioness — and said she is “sharing” the success.

“I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme,” Lizzo added in her post. “The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with … not these men. Period. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my song.”

On Oct. 17, Justin raisen claimed, “On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called ‘Healthy’ w/Lizzo, Jesse St. John and Yves Rothman at our studio. ‘I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch,’ was taken from ‘Healthy’ and used in ‘Truth Hurts.’ We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of ‘Healthy’ (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in ‘Truth Hurts.’”

At the time, Lizzos’ attorney Cynthia S. Arato denied that the Rainsen brothers were responsible for “Truth Hurts” in a statement to the New York Times.

“The Raisens are not writers of ‘Truth Hurts,’” Arato said in the statement. “They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”

Houston native Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” in 2017, but it didn’t begin to climb the charts until this spring, when it appeared in the Netflix movie Someone Great. The song — which appears on the deluxe edition of her major label debut, Cuz I Love You — has since spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it is tied with the Iggy Azalea track “Fancy” for the longest-running chart-topper by a solo female rapper.

This summer, Lizzo told PEOPLE she almost quit music because the song did not initially perform the way she had hoped it would.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’ I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ ” she told PEOPLE in June.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph,” Lizzo added at the time.