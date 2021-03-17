Along with the sweet tribute to her late father, the pop star shared a letter to her dad on her Instagram Story

Lizzo Remembers Late Dad 12 Years After His Death: 'You Knew What I Would Achieve Even When I Couldn't'

Lizzo's right: "Love never dies."

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer shared some throwback photos with her father, paired with a sweet tribute to him, 12 years after his death in 2009.

"12 years since we lost you, dad. I wish you could see this... I'd say you wouldn't believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn't," she captioned her post. "Hug your people today y'all. Tell em you love them. It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies."

And on her Instagram Story, the songstress posted a journal entry she wrote in honor of her father.

"12 years today since I lost my father. 6 years since I realized you can't lose anyone you love," she wrote in the journal entry. "Dad - your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back."

"I hear your quiet voice in my head as I walk my path. And when [I'm] holding the mic so tightly my fingers cramp and I am afraid - you hold my hand," the entry read. "You breathed life into me and as long as there's air in my lungs you are here."

2009, the year her father died, was one of the toughest for the singer. In December 2019, she shared a post about one of the most difficult years and how things changed a decade later.

"2009 was the year my daddy died," she wrote then. "2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving."

Over the weekend, Lizzo sparkled on stage at the Grammys when she presented the award for best new artist to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She also shared photos with her friend Harry Styles backstage.

"HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles," she wrote, captioning a photo of the two.

Lizzo took home three Grammys last year for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts," best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" and best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).