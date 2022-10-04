Lizzo Receives Invitation to Perform at James Madison's Virginia Estate After Playing His Flute

Lizzo may soon be taking her flute skills to presidential new heights.

The "About Damn Time" singer made history last month when she played a few notes on a historic crystal flute that once belonged to President James Madison.

Now, the fourth president's estate, Montpelier, has extended an invitation to the 34-year-old star to come perform on the sprawling Virginia property he called home for 76 years, PEOPLE confirms. The invite was first reported by TMZ and Billboard.

"The incredibly talented Lizzo brought history to life when she played Madison's flute at a packed concert in Washington, DC last week," a Montpelier spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We are overjoyed that Lizzo shared the now-famous instrument's beautiful music with the world as her songs are an example of how music is a universal language that brings people together. This is exactly what Montpelier strives for: bringing Americans closer by telling a more complete American story rooted in whole truth history. Recognizing how busy Lizzo's schedule is, both James Madison's Montpelier and the Montpelier Descendants Committee enthusiastically welcome the superstar to bring her music to Montpelier, where we are committed to honoring the legacies of President James Madison, the U.S. Constitution, and generations of enslaved Americans."

Lizzo stopped by the Library of Congress on Sept. 26 while in Washington, D.C. to play a show at Capital One Arena.

While there, she toured the Library's historic flute vault, and even practiced her performance in the Great Hall.

Madison's 220-year-old flute was then lent to her to play a few notes during her concert the next night.

Lizzo later wrote on social media that she is "the first and only person to play this presidential crystal flute."

"IT'S LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM," she wrote in the all-caps caption. "LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT🎶"

In a video of the special moment that she shared on Instagram, Lizzo geeked out to the crowd after playing several notes and grooving to the tune.

"Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" she said in the clip. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history frickining cool! History is fricking cool, you guys!"

The flute was made for Madison ahead of his second inauguration in March 1813 by French craftsman Claude Laurent, according to the Library of Congress.

The instrument was saved from the White House by First Lady Dolley Madison in April 1814 as the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812. Madison's name is engraved on the flute's silver joint, as well as the year it was made.

Madison's flute was apparently passed down to John Payne Todd, Dolley Madison's son from her first marriage, sometime in the 1800s and was eventually sold to Dayton C. Miller, an Ohio physicist and instrument collector in the early 20th century. He sold his instrument collection to the Library of Congress in 1941, the LoC's website reads.

The Library also made sure to note that Lizzo's performance would have no negative effects on the instrument.

"For those concerned about the flute: Music Division curators made sure it could be played without damage," it said in a blog post. "This sort of thing is not all that unusual, in fact. Some of the Library's priceless instruments were donated with the stipulation that they remain functional & be played."