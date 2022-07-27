Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Snatches His No. 1 Spot

"Thanks for the flowers Harry," Lizzo said on TikTok, showing off the beautiful bouquet pal Harry Styles sent her way

Lizzo wasn't the only one celebrating the No. 1 success of her song "About Damn Time."

The 34-year-old singer revealed on TikTok Tuesday night that pal Harry Styles had sent her a bouquet of flowers after her tune topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

"Thanks for the flowers Harry," Lizzo said in the video, showing off the colorful bouquet from Styles. "Y'all harry got me flowers congratulating me on 'About Damn Time' going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she wrote.

Styles' gesture is particularly sweet when you take into account that "About Damn Time" pushed his tune, "As It Was," to the No. 2 spot.

It's Lizzo's second No. 1 ever, after "Truth Hurts," which hit the top spot in September 2019.

Getting there again wasn't easy. Although "About Damn Time" features a catch chorus, Lizzo said in another TikTok video that creating the song wasn't exactly effortless.

"We literally had 50 versions of this damn song," she wrote, captioning a video of her recording what would become the song's final version. "I thought we'd never finish it 😫 BUT IT WAS WORTH IT!!!"

As for Styles and Lizzo's friendship, the two musicians' admiration for one another has been ongoing for a few years now.

During a 2019 appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge series in promotion of his Fine Line album, Styles performed a cover of Lizzo's "Juice." That January, the pair joined forces onstage in Miami to perform "Juice" together.

When Lizzo performed at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge the following month, she took the opportunity to return Styles' favor and covered "Adore You" — complete with a lyric change. Rather than "Oh honey / I'd walk through fire for you," the Watch Out for the Big Grrls host sang, "Oh Harry / I'd walk through fire for you."

Both stars later attended the 2020 BRIT Awards and shared a hilariously flirtatious on-camera moment, holding hands and leaning on each other — before Lizzo kissed Styles' hand.

Fast forward to April 2022, and Styles brought Lizzo out during his headlining Coachella set to perform a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" as well as One Direction's signature hit, "What Makes You Beautiful."

harry styles and lizzo Harry Styles, Lizzo | Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Earlier this month, during an interview at the BBC Live Lounge, Lizzo spoke about their bond.

"For our first time meeting...we were talking for a long time. He's a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny," she said. "That's an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way. But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable."

Next, Lizzo is set to kick off The Special Tour through North America beginning in September.