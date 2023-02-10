Lizzo Recalls Harry Styles Telling Her His Stage 'Went the Wrong Way' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo says she told her pal Harry Styles that "nobody noticed" the technical difficulties

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 10, 2023 03:50 PM
Harry Styles & Lizzo
Harry Styles and Lizzo in 2020. Photo: JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Lizzo thought Harry Styles' Grammys performance was "Good as Hell" — even with the singer's technical difficulties.

Lizzo revealed on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show Friday that Styles confided in her during the Grammys telecast after his performance of "As It Was" went awry, with his stage somehow going reverse of the way he and his dancers had practiced.

"I was backstage during Harry's performance so I didn't see it in person," Lizzo, 34, said. "I definitely watched it on the TV screen in my dressing room and… I didn't notice at all. And then when I got to my table and then Harry sat down, I was like, 'Hey!' I was like, 'You did so good!'"

It was then that Styles — a longtime friend of Lizzo's who invited her to join him during his headlining Coachella set in April — explained what had actually happened on stage.

"He was like, 'The turntable went the wrong way.' And I was like, 'Nobody noticed,'" Lizzo recalled.

The "About Damn Time" singer said she took the moment to make a joke, and playfully looked to Styles' friend and producer Kid Harpoon and said, "Don't tell him we all noticed."

"I was just joking, and I really didn't realize it was like, the whole thing was the wrong way," she explained. "I just thought, one of the times it did something that it wasn't supposed to do. I didn't realize the whole performance… I need to apologize to him 'cause like, oh my God, I would've been so scared if that was me."

Technical difficulties aside, both Lizzo and Styles, 29, won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Lizzo's "About Damn Time" won record of the year, making her the first Black woman to win the prize since Whitney Houston in 1994, while Styles took home album of the year for Harry's House.

Though the "Late Night Talking" singer has yet to address the performance mishap, his backup dancers explained that the spinning stage on which they were performing turned in the direction opposite of the way they'd practiced, forcing them to essentially do everything backward.

65th GRAMMY Awards, Harry Styles & Lizzo
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Backwards. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it. In real-time, we had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism," backup dancer Brandon Mathis explained on his Instagram Story.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, choreographer Dexter Da Rocha said Styles "did his best" to do everything he'd practiced in reverse.

"Unfortunately, news outlets didn't know what was happening, so they called it lethargic or boring or whatever, but it really was that we're just trying to f—ing stay standing," he said.

Da Rocha later wrote on Instagram, praising his team for "maintaining such professionalism and poise during a time when things could have gone much worse."

