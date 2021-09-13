Lizzo Reacts to Winning a VMA for Viral TikTok: 'Oh S---'

Lizzo is a VMA winner!

At Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the "Truth Hurts" singer won in the best artist x creator collab category for a viral June TikTok in which she tried a new food trend first posted by creator @yayayayummy.

The 33-year-old artist reacted to the news of her award on Twitter Monday morning, writing, "Lmaooo oh s--- I won a #VMA… good morning yall ."

In her original TikTok, which amassed more than 33 million views and 6 million likes, Lizzo tries putting mustard on watermelon, as demonstrated by @yayayayummy.

"Welcome to is it bussin or is it disgusting — just kidding I just made that up," she teases in the clip. "Alright I've been seeing this s--- on the internet."

"I don't understand," she says after her first bite, before going in for another taste — and then another.

In addition to her creator collab VMA, Lizzo was nominated for song of the summer for her latest single, "Rumors," with Cardi B. (BTS ultimately won the award for their hit, "Butter.")

"Rumors," Lizzo's first single in two years, was released on Aug. 13 and debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart just a few weeks later. However, the track and its accompanying music video also led to bullies trolling and body shaming the rapper online.

In an emotional Instagram Live last month, Lizzo tearfully explained that it was getting to be too much.

"People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," she said at the time. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Lizzo said she knows that no matter how much "positive energy you put into the world, you're still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you," and she doesn't expect everyone to love her music. But the comments about her body and Black women are unnecessary.