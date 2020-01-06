Lizzo Quits Twitter Before Sydney Show Where She Raises Money for Australian Fire Relief

Image zoom Don Arnold/Getty

Woo child, Lizzo is tired of the BS.

On Sunday, the singer, 31, announced she was quitting Twitter. “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s— no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it,” her last tweet read.

The eight-time Grammy nominee also explained her decision to take a break from Twitter during an Instagram Live session shortly before her concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. “I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” she said.

“I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me… not to mention spreading my own positive messages,” Lizzo continued. “But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone.”

The star added, “I can deal with internet bullies… but when I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other. When I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good.”

Though she quit Twitter, Lizzo also told fans and followers that social media overall wasn’t healthy.

“Social media isn’t helping, Twitter isn’t helping. And I feel good. But I just wanted to say that. If you ever need to take a break from this s—, take a break from it. And breathe. … And if you feel negative, allow that feeling to happen and balance that s— out,” she concluded.

Lizzo has been performing all across Australia amid the country’s devastating brushfire crisis, which has claimed the lives of at least 17 people and burned through more than 11 million acres since it sparked in September.

During her Instagram Live, the performer said she would be collecting donations for fire relief. “I’m urging everyone who comes to my show tonight to donate to the firefighters, to the koala sanctuaries, the Australia red cross and just to people who lost their house,” she said.

“I’m a firm believer in all of us being connected and all of us part of this planet, and a global citizen,” Lizzo shared. “Moving into 2020, I just want to be really vigilant about the way the earth is moving. People who want to politicize climate change, just get away from my mentions. Unfollow me, don’t look at me, just pretend I’m blocked. Cause it’s not about that for me, I don’t understand how nature can be a political issue. You don’t have to be the most intelligent scientist in the world to notice that temperatures have changed.”