Lizzo Celebrates Pride, Calls Her LGBTQ Fans 'Family': 'That Community Embraced Me as an Ally'

Image zoom Lizzo Dia Dipasupil/Getty

As Lizzo sings on her breakout LP Cuz I Love You: “Love looks better in color”!

On June 26, the rising rapper-singer celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month at American Express’s N.Y.C Pride Kickoff Event at the Times Square Edition hotel, where she performed a show-stopping set that included her hits and

Ahead of the private concert, PEOPLE caught up with the 31-year-old artist (real name: Melissa Jefferson) about her longstanding relationship with the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve been accepted by the LGBTQIA+ community for as long as I’ve been putting out solo music. In my first music video, I was protesting,” Lizzo says.

Indeed, in her 2013 video for “Batches and Cookies,” Lizzo and pals waved rainbow flags outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul as marriage equality detractors protested in the background. (Minnesota voters rejected a gay marriage ban in 2012; the Minnesota Legislature passed a same-sex marriage bill in 2013.)

“It was like a love protest against like [people] that were going around and protesting gay marriage at the Capitol,” Lizzo adds. “They were in St. Paul and we were like, ‘Let’s just f—ing go and heckle them for being f—ing dinosaurs.'”

And Lizzo says she’s enjoyed a loving relationship ever since.

“I think from then on that that community embraced me as an ally and I embraced the LGBTQ community as a family,” she says. “Don’t nobody hold me down like my my queens.”

Despite the turbulent political climate, Lizzo is hopeful for the future.

“Somewhere in this f—ed up world there’s a glimmer of progress,” she says. “I think that culture has been so fucking basic for so long, and now that we’re starting to like be more intersectional with mainstream culture and we’re allowing the originators of trends and the originators of style to shine and giving them a platform and a pedestal, s— is just way more savory and delicious. It’s exciting. It’s acceptance.”