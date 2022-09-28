Lizzo Plays Historic 220-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned by President Madison: 'This Is Iconic'

"We just made history tonight!" Lizzo said during her Capitol One Arena concert Tuesday

Tommy McArdle
Published on September 28, 2022
Photo: Lizzo Instagram

Lizzo's tour stop in Washington, D.C.'s Capitol One Arena was one for the history books!

The "About Damn Time" singer, 34, marked a first on Tuesday when she played a few notes from a 220-year-old crystal flute once owned by former President James Madison.

It was an instrument loaned to Lizzo by the Library of Congress. The Detroit native musician is "the first and only person to play this presidential crystal flute," she later said in a tweet.

Lozzo shared two videos to Instagram on Wednesday of the moment. "It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass, b----, so be patient," Lizzo said in the video as she was presented with the flute and prepared to play.

After playing a few fluttery notes and grooving to the tune, Lizzo appeared amazed and thanked the Library of Congress for allowing her to play the instrument.

"B----, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" she said in her Instagram video. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history f------- cool! History is f------- cool, you guys!"

"YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT," Lizzo wrote in an Instagram caption of one of the two videos she posted of the moment. "NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress"

"ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM," she wrote in the all-caps caption. "LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT🎶"

Lizzo Instagram

The Library of Congress' website states that the crystal flute — one of around 20 glass flutes made by French manufacturer and inventor Claude Laurent in the early 19th century — was made specifically as a present for James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, for his second inauguration in March 1813.

"Its glass is styled in a way that Laurent seems to have reserved for especially illustrious figures," reads a 2018 Library of Congress blog post. "And its silver joint is engraved with James Madison's name and title and the year the flute was made: 1813."

We just did a DNA test. Turns out: It's 100% that [crystal] flute @lizzo played at her D.C. stop on the #SpecialTour tonight. It's safe & sound back at the Library now. Thank you @CapitolPolice for escorting it. Watch this space for more from Lizzo's Library visit.
Library of Congress Twitter

The Library of Congress indicated in a Twitter post late Tuesday night that it would soon share more details about Lizzo's visit.

Madison's flute was apparently passed down to John Payne Todd, Madison's wife Dolley Madison's son from her first marriage, sometime in the 1800s and was eventually sold to Dayton C. Miller, an Ohio physicist and instrument collector in the early 20th century. He sold his instrument collection to the Library of Congress in 1941, the LoC's website reads.

