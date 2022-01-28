"She always made me feel special," Lizzo wrote of her mom, posting a video of the two of them listening to her new song

Lizzo Shares Moment She Played New Song 'Special' for Her Mom in Sweet Video: 'All You Need'

Lizzo has impressed the only critic who matters.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 33, jammed out with her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson to her new song "Special," sharing the first reaction in a sweet video she posted Thursday to Instagram.

"This is the first time I played my new music for my momma — I was nervous to post this! But just know: if the ones you love support you — THATS ALL U NEED. It's been a long journey YALL… but I think it's about that time," Lizzo captioned the post.

In the video, Lizzo sat in the passenger seat of a parked car as her mom sat in the driver's seat. They bobbed their heads and sang along to the track as it blasted through the speakers.

She also shared the clip to her Instagram Story, writing: "I've always wanted to make my momma proud. Today was her first time hearing my new music. She told me she has ALWAYS been proud of me (even in my crazy rock star sleeping in my car days). She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet... you're special. Keep going. I'm proud of you."

The beat proved to be infectious for her 11.9 million Instagram followers, as many joined the party in the comments section. "Need all of this, NOW!!!" America Ferrera wrote, while Jonathan Van Ness commented: "Love this song so much."

"IN LOVE!!! This My muhf— JAMM ITS TIME TO SHINE SISTER!!" wrote SZA.

Lizzo's video comes after she teased the song in a video for Logitech's "DEFY LOGIC" brand campaign, which dropped Thursday.

The Cuz I Love You artist has featured her mom on her Instagram several times before, most recently surprising her with a whole new wardrobe for her birthday in September, which earned some understandable tears of joy from Johnson-Jefferson.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Surprises Her Mom with a New Car for Christmas: 'Got My Mommy a Brand New Audi'

Lizzo previously gifted her mother a car for Christmas in 2020. "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas," she wrote at the time.