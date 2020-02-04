Lizzo Rides a Mechanical Bull to Announce She Will Perform at Houston Rodeo: 'I'm Coming Home!'

Lizzo is going to the rodeo!

On Tuesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that the newly-minted Grammy winner, 31, will perform during the annual event next month. The Houston Rodeo takes place between March 3 and March 22, and Lizzo is set to perform on Friday, March 13.

The singer confirmed the news on her Instagram, posting a hilarious video of herself riding a mechanical bull while sharing the exciting news.

“Whoa, whoa there! Slow down, I got to make an announcement. Stop!” she says while tapping the bull on the head. “I’m so excited Houston because I’m coming back to play the Houston Rodeo.”

Other performers at this year’s Houston Rodeo include Willie Nelson, Marshmello, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Luke Bryan and more.

“The word is out! @lizzo is coming to #RODEOHOUSTON 2020!” a tweet from the event read. “Mark your calendars, y’all! March 13 will be here soon!”

The word is out! @lizzo is coming to #RODEOHOUSTON 2020! 🤩 Mark your calendars, y’all! March 13 will be here soon! pic.twitter.com/wkrYF8iL3X — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 4, 2020

The Houston Rodeo performance will come after a slew of electric performances from the “Truth Hurts” singer, who won her first Grammy on Jan. 26. Last week, ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl, Lizzo took the stage in Miami alongside Harry Styles for a duet performance of her song “Juice.”

Fans had been waiting for a Lizzo-Styles collaboration since Lizzo teased the idea after Styles covered “Juice” in December. During their performance last week, the two superstars belted out the track and showed off their choreographed dance moves, swaying side to side together and dipping across the stage.

The former One Direction member dressed in a white button-down topped with a cropped, striped sweater vest for the performance, while Lizzo opted for a glittery denim leotard.

RELATED: Harry Styles and Lizzo Surprise Fans in Miami with a Choreographed Performance of ‘Juice’

Image zoom Harry Styles and Lizzo Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Lizzo Tearfully Accepts Third Grammy of the Night: ‘Let’s Continue to Lift Each Other Up’

The musician also opened up last month’s Grammy Awards with an epic performance, and took home three of the night’s awards — best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You and best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.”

Lizzo gave an emotional speech while accepting the award for best pop solo performance, saying, “You guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity and as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room — we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making music … that liberates people.”

“Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other and lift each other up,” she concluded. “God bless you. Thank you so much.”

Tickets and information about all of the performances at the Houston Rodeo are available here.