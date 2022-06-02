Lizzo Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and Thanks Fans for Their Support: 'You're Not Alone'

In recent years, stars have been opening up about the mental health challenges they face in hopes of destigmatizing the conversation and helping others seek help too. One such star is Lizzo, who shared that under her confident and exuberant exterior, she was looking for someone to talk to to help her with her mental health struggles — and once she found that person, she extolled the virtues of therapy to her fans. Learn more about Lizzo's mental health journey at the video above.