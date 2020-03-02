Lizzo Is Now 'Open to the Idea of Children' After Saying 'My Albums Are My Babies'

Lizzo is considering one day starting a family of her own.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist revealed that she is no longer closed-off to the prospect of having kids one day.

“It’s different now,” she told the outlet, recalling how she previously believed her future would consist of “no children, two friends” and her work in the music industry.

“Like my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, ’cause my albums are my babies,” she said.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, also got candid about a past heartbreak, the one that inspired her 2019 studio album Cuz I Love You. While no one likes to experience heartbreak, Lizzo explained that she doesn’t regret the relationship or the pain it brought her.

“As f—ed up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” the rapper said. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience.”

Cuz I Love You was her debut LP under major label Nice Life and Atlantic Records. While working on the record, Lizzo recalls being hit with an increasingly demanding schedule, which left her feeling isolated and disconnected.

It all boiled over when she had a mental breakdown on tour in 2018 after which began attending therapy, which she said has helped her become more open as an artist.

“That was really scary,” she explained. “But being vulnerable with someone I didn’t know, then learning how to be vulnerable with people that I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo took home three Grammy Awards, winning best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You, best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts” and best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.”

Now the singer is on tour and gearing up to headline both the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer in Tennessee.

Both recently sold out and Lizzo reflected on the news over the weekend, saying that the world is showing that everyone is ready for more female headliners.

“Good morning, I’m just reflecting. I feel really really proud right now, because after the Houston Rodeo, which is my first stadium show ever, sold out in seven minutes, I [also] just found out that Bonnaroo just sold out four months in advance,” she said in a video. “For reference, last year, Bonnaroo sold out like a day before the festival started.”

“As the first woman to headline, it says less about me and more about the world and how we are ready for women to take the main stage and how we want women as headliners,” Lizzo added.