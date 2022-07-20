"Every time I hear [Beyoncé], it's like, 'Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?'" Lizzo told Elle UK

Lizzo Says She Once Skipped School to See Destiny's Child Perform at a Walmart in Houston

Lizzo's love for Beyoncé runs deep.

In a September 2022 cover story interview for Elle UK, the "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter spoke about her longtime appreciation for Beyoncé and revealed she once skipped school to attend a Destiny's Child album signing and performance at a Walmart in Houston, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Lizzo, 34, was born in Detroit, she was 10 years old when her family moved to Houston — aka Beyoncé's hometown — and felt a significant connection to the 40-year-old superstar and "Say My Name" girl group.

Destiny's Child Destiny's Child | Credit: KMazur/WireImage

"Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny's Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it," Lizzo told Elle UK of the group, which also features Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

"Everyone had their, 'I saw Beyoncé when…' or, 'I saw Destiny's Child at this party…' stories. And that made it seem more accessible," recalled the Special performer. "Like, 'Oh, maybe I can do this too, if I worked hard enough and had the right people around me.'"

Soon enough, Lizzo saw Destiny's Child perform live. "They had an album-signing event at a Walmart and I skipped school to go see them," she said. "I listened to them sing their gospel medley."

Mesmerized by the performance, she's been a huge fan of the 28-time Grammy winner ever since. "I've seen Beyoncé maybe up to 10 times live now, and she continues to give me that feeling," Lizzo told the outlet.

Even recently, upon the release of Beyoncé's latest single "Break My Soul" and announcement of her forthcoming Renaissance album, Lizzo was overwhelmed with emotion.

"That excitement never goes away. She doesn't just put out music for the sake of putting out music – there's going to be something real, you know what I mean? A teachable moment," she explained. "Every time I hear her, it's like, 'Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?'"

Beyonce Reveals the Cover Art to Seventh Studio Album Renaissance Renaissance Cover Art | Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

In 2014, Lizzo spoke to Interview about moving to Houston, where she first picked up the flute, developed a music obsession and attended the Destiny's Child performance.

"When I first saw Destiny's Child, I was in the fifth grade, and it made me want to sing and make music and there would be these freestyles on the radio for what seemed like hours, it was just so cool to me," she told the outlet at the time. "So all of these influences and these styles started to blend together."

Lizzo continued, "Eventually, that evolved into me finding the indie scene in Houston. When I was 19, I joined a rock band, and that's when I began to say, 'OK, this is something that I could take seriously.'"

Lizzo Performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza Lizzo | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Last week, the "Juice" musician released her sophomore album Special. In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she said that she "loves" the record and is "proud of how patient" she was during its creation.