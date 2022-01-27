Lizzo Offers Fans a Preview of Her Newest Single 'Special' as Part of Logitech Campaign

This is Lizzo's first single since the Aug. 2021 release of "Rumors" featuring Cardi B

Lizzo's brand new song will have listeners feeling special!

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, gave fans a preview of her newest single entitled "Special" in a promotional video produced with Logitech as part of the company's "DEFY LOGIC" brand campaign. It is Lizzo's first single since the August 2021 release of "Rumors" featuring Cardi B.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sneak peek of the new song, above, Lizzo sings about feeling special in wake of becoming a celebrity, having only gained mainstream popularity in 2019, before reminding others that they deserve to feel special as well.

Lizzo celebrated the release of the video Thursday on Twitter, writing, "2022 WE BACK BABY" and "LET THE 2022 TAKEOVER BEGIN" in separate tweets.

"In case nobody told you today YOU can BE who you want," the singer wrote in the latter tweet. "DO what you want, and LIVE how you want. We are the future and THE FUTURE IS OURS."

Lizzo Logitech Credit: Logitech

The song begins with, "Woke up this morning to somebody in a video talking about something I posted in a video," referencing the popularity Lizzo and other celebrities experience online.

She continues, "Fame is pretty new, but I've been used to people judging me. / That's why I move the way I moved and why I'm so in love with me."

Lizzo then sings "I'm used to feeling alone" leading up to the chorus, where she assures listeners that they, too, are special in their own way.

Lizzo Logitech Credit: Logitech

"So I thought that I'd let you know / In case nobody told you today, you're special," the chorus goes, continuing with, "In case nobody made you believe you're special. / Well, I'll always love you the same. You're special."

In a press release regarding the Logitech video, Lizzo said she loves that the company "is embracing authenticity and nonconformity" through their products, two ideologies that she says "I've lived by my entire career."

"It's exciting to see a brand put so much heart into achieving real change and stand up to societal norms," she said, adding that "fame looks a lot different today than it used to."

Lizzo Logitech Credit: Logitech

In December, Lizzo told PEOPLE that she let go of the part of herself she felt she'd lost by becoming a celebrity, including anonymity and privacy. But she also feels as though she has "gained so much" in life, as well.

"My dreams are coming true. People love my music. That's all I ever wanted. I was really hungry back then, burning the candle at both ends," she said at the time. "Now I have this sort of calm to me, like: 'You've done it. Enjoy it. Appreciate it.'"

Lizzo later noted that she believes finding commercial success "is where the pressure is" for musicians. "Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys,' " she told PEOPLE. "First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either."