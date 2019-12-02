Lizzo Channels Titanic and Poses Nude in Sexy New Snaps

Image zoom Lizzo Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo is showing off her assets.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 31, bared (nearly) all on Instagram Sunday, posing nude in a series of snapshots and a video taken on an orange velvet couch.

In the images, Lizzo’s long, dark hair is strategically positioned over her private areas as she is snapped from the front and the side, sporting a full face of makeup and long white nails.

“Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨,” she joked in her photo captions, channeling a version of the line spoken by Kate Winslet‘s character Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 film Titanic.

Alongside the clip, which saw her crawling forward on the couch toward the camera, Lizzo wrote, “Omw … 😏”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lizzo Lizzo/Instagram

Image zoom Lizzo Lizzo/Instagram

RELATED: Bay Area Teacher Remixes Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” into an Inspiring Anthem for Her Students

Lizzo has long been a proponent of body positivity — and made it clear that she has no time for haters. Case in point? Late last month, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker proudly shared a nude mirror selfie, which showed her sitting atop a bathroom sink, flaunting her derrière.

“Kiss my ass, doh! 😩,” Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson) captioned the Instagram post, which was subsequently flooded with praise.

Rapper Lil Nas X commented, “More please 🤤.”

It is not immediately clear if her message was aimed at someone in particular, but it wouldn’t be the first time the star has shared how she handles trolls.

“I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators,” Lizzo told Billboard in September. “That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

Image zoom Lizzo performs at 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2019 John Parra/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Opens Up About How She Deals with “Haters” and How She Discovered Her Style

Last month, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards and Lizzo led this year’s crop of hopefuls with a total of eight nominations. Her nods include record of the year and song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for Cuz I Love You and best new artist.

The singer (who last performed on Sunday at 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Tampa, Florida) thanked her fans following the Grammy nomination news with a slew of all-caps excited tweets.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” she wrote, responding to another tweet which simply read, “THANK YOU.”

“WE ARE ALL WINNERS,” she added in a third tweet.