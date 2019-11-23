Lizzo has a message for her haters: “Kiss my a–.”

On Friday, the “Good as Hell” crooner, 31, proudly shared a nude mirror selfie, which shows her sitting atop a bathroom sink, flaunting her derriere.

“Kiss my a–, doh! 😩,” Lizzo captioned the Instagram post.

Her post has since been flooded with praise, with Lil Nas X commenting, “More please 🤤.”

It is not immediately clear if Lizzo’s message was aimed at someone in particular, but it wouldn’t be the first time the star has shared how she handles trolls.

“I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators,” Lizzo told Billboard in September. “That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to, because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

Aside from learning how to deal with haters, Lizzo has a lot to be proud of.

On Wednesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards and Lizzo led this year’s crop of hopefuls with a total of eight nominations.

Her nominations include record of the year and song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for Cuz I Love You and best new artist.

Lizzo thanked her fans following the news with a slew of all-caps excited tweets.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” she wrote, responding to another tweet which simply read, “THANK YOU.”

“WE ARE ALL WINNERS,” she added in a third tweet.

While it’s certainly been a big year for Lizzo, this wasn’t the case just a few years ago as she previously revealed she was ready to give up on her music dream all together.

“It was a long road,” the twerking rapper-singer-flautist told PEOPLE.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” Lizzo recalled. “I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”

Sure enough, nearly two years later, Lizzo — scored her first Top 10 hit with “Truth Hurts,” which currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The empowerment anthem garnered renewed attention in April, when it appeared in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez.

“Who would have thunk?” Lizzo pondered. “What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”