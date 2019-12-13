Lizzo Is Not Banned from Staples Center After Viral Twerk in Thong Dress at Lakers Game

Turns out she’s 100 percent welcome to the Staples Center.

After Lizzo turned heads and went viral with a cheeky outfit at a recent Los Angeles Lakers home game, some haters alleged that the singer, 31, was consequently banned from the venue for future events. Lizzo was seen twerking in a black dress that exposed her color-coordinated thong during the Laker Girls’ performance to her song “Juice” — and even made it onto the Jumbotron during the game break.

However, Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and LA Live, quickly addressed the false rumors, calling them “ridiculous” hearsay.

“She is not banned from the Staples Center and is welcome here anytime,” Zeidman said in a statement to Billboard. “It’s ridiculous that these rumors get started and that people write these types of things without making any attempt to find out the truth. It’s very lazy and disrespectful.”

Zeidman also debunked the rumor on Twitter Thursday, writing: “Really getting tired of reading all the bloggers commenting on @lizzo being banned from @STAPLESCenter couldn’t be further from the truth. We look 4ward to hosting her at the Grammys in Jan. & if Staples Center is her choice to play LA on her next tour selling out her shows.”

Zeidman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Zeidman’s clarification came on the same day Lizzo spoke out about her viral dance in an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King.

“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance. The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright,’ ” the Grammy nominee recalled.

“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” Lizzo added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.

“I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats,” she noted.

Since her Lakers twerk, Lizzo has been invited to show off her moves at another basketball game. “@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!” the Houston Rockets tweeted, to which the star responded to her hometown team: “I’ll be there w/ bells on my booty.”