Lizzo Emerges from a Giant Cake and Nearly Bares All in Sexy Birthday Photoshoot

Most people dig into a cake for their birthday, but Lizzo is jumping out of one.

On Wednesday, the "Truth Hurts" performer celebrated her 34th birthday with a celebratory colorful photoshoot featuring an oversized cake — and very little clothing.

In the photoshoot, shared via Twitter, Lizzo's seen emerging from the giant pink and white cake — adorned with flowers, confetti, and gold candles — wearing a voluminous pink wig with long pink gloves, eye-catching silver jewelry, a see-through pink mesh top, and a barely-there g-string thong.

"BDAY GRRRL!" the musician captioned the post, which was met with birthday wishes in the replies from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and singer Lalah Hathaway.

Lizzo held a birthday celebration at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday, which she attended with her boyfriend, whose identity she's chosen to keep private. Sporting sunglasses reading "That Bitch" across the lenses, she donned a black slip dress decorated with jeweled flowers and purple feathers along with glossy pointed toe heels with sparkly bows.

Last week, the "Good As Hell" singer confirmed her relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy series.

"You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen, 53, said in reference to a shot captured on Valentine's Day, which shows Lizzo all glammed up in red, exiting the popular restaurant with a date.

"Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo said: "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

The Bravo star then asked if Lizzo finds dating difficult due to her celebrity status, and she shared that having the "right person" makes things easier.

Prior to Valentine's Day, Lizzo and her man were seen at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021.

Earlier this month, she announced the July 15 release date for her upcoming album Special and released a new single titled "About Damn Time." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lizzo spoke about the inspiration behind the song, which she said "can lead into so many conversations."

"It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic," she said. "It's about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."