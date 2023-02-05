Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'

As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date

Published on February 5, 2023 01:56 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lizzo is already a winner this weekend.

The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance.

"Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy weekend tradition since 1976.

She served a show-stopping look in a mini dress garnished with a voluminous amount of black and blue feathers, plus a pair of thigh-high black boots. Wright complemented her in a black three-piece tuxedo, as they continued their lovefest on the red carpet.

The couple was met with appreciation from other musicians in the comments section of her post. "A doll and her Ken," wrote SZA. "We love a hard launch," Lori Harvey commented. "BEEN WAITIN," Kehlani wrote. "Yall are hotttt," wrote Lauren Jauregui.

Lizzo previously stepped out with Wright last February, and a couple months later confirmed the mystery man was her boyfriend during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy — although she didn't reveal his identity at the time. The pair co-hosted MTV's Wonderland together in 2016.

The Cuz I Love You artist made her red carpet debut with Wright — a designer, comedian and fellow musician — in June at a "For Your Consideration" event for her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Prime Video reality competition series.

Lizzo is nominated in five categories at Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Special and song of the year for "About Damn Time." She's also scheduled to perform during the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Confirms She's Dating 'Mystery Man' She was Spotted with in February

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads all artists in nominations, with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

