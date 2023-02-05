Entertainment Music Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch' As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 01:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy weekend tradition since 1976. Lizzo Says She and Boyfriend Myke Wright Are 'Locked In': 'There's Nobody Else' She served a show-stopping look in a mini dress garnished with a voluminous amount of black and blue feathers, plus a pair of thigh-high black boots. Wright complemented her in a black three-piece tuxedo, as they continued their lovefest on the red carpet. The couple was met with appreciation from other musicians in the comments section of her post. "A doll and her Ken," wrote SZA. "We love a hard launch," Lori Harvey commented. "BEEN WAITIN," Kehlani wrote. "Yall are hotttt," wrote Lauren Jauregui. Lizzo previously stepped out with Wright last February, and a couple months later confirmed the mystery man was her boyfriend during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy — although she didn't reveal his identity at the time. The pair co-hosted MTV's Wonderland together in 2016. Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright The Cuz I Love You artist made her red carpet debut with Wright — a designer, comedian and fellow musician — in June at a "For Your Consideration" event for her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Prime Video reality competition series. Lizzo is nominated in five categories at Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Special and song of the year for "About Damn Time." She's also scheduled to perform during the show. RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Confirms She's Dating 'Mystery Man' She was Spotted with in February Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads all artists in nominations, with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Other performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and more. The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.