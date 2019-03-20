Lizzo and Missy Elliott Have 'Tempo' in Brand New Collaboration — Listen

Lizzo’s moment in the spotlight continues.

Following up her single “Cuz I Love You,” the singer released a brand new track with music icon, Missy Elliott, on Wednesday.

The tune — “Tempo” — pairs a classic Elliott rap verse with heavy bass and hip-hop beat.

Raps Lizzo on the chorus, “Slow songs/They for skinny hoes/Can’t move all of this here to one of those/I’m a thick bitch/I need tempo.”

Also featured? Lizzo’s flute skills — the rising star is classically trained.

As she recently explained to NPR, “I was in marching band from eighth grade all the way up until college, the Cougar marching band at University of Houston. I was a piccolo player. I was the baddest piccolo in the land, ’cause I got big lungs. And I was really determined. I rented the flute, and I just started listening to James Galway and songs on the radio, really trying to sound good and be the best.”

Lizzo (left) and Missy Elliott Erika Goldring/Getty; Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

The song comes from Lizzo’s upcoming album, also called Cuz I Love You, out April 19. Elliott, 47, and Lizzo, 30, are labelmates.

After the track’s release, Lizzo shared photos of herself with Elliott on Twitter.

“You made this chubby, weird, black girl believe that ANYTHING was possible,” wrote Lizzo. “And now we have a BANGER together 😩— till this day you continue to inspire me to make my dreams come true.”

Go stream @lizzo song ft Me called “TEMPO”we SNAPPING on that joint🤦🏾‍♀️ It’s fiyah🔥 with a side of 🤮ness! Lizzo said Twerk skills up on LEGENDARY🤯🤪 okaaaaay👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/d6zelRnFsV — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 20, 2019

She continued, “Now go f— it up to the #TEMPO and STREAM OUR SONG!!!! Love You @MissyElliott.”

Sharing her own Tweet about the track, Elliott told her fans that “Tempo” is “fiyah.”