Lizzo and Missy Elliott Have 'Tempo' in Brand New Collaboration — Listen

"You made this chubby, weird, black girl believe that ANYTHING was possible," Lizzo wrote to Missy Elliott after the song's release
Lizzo’s moment in the spotlight continues.
Following up her single “Cuz I Love You,” the singer released a brand new track with music icon, Missy Elliott, on Wednesday.
The tune — “Tempo” — pairs a classic Elliott rap verse with heavy bass and hip-hop beat.
Raps Lizzo on the chorus, “Slow songs/They for skinny hoes/Can’t move all of this here to one of those/I’m a thick bitch/I need tempo.”
Also featured? Lizzo’s flute skills — the rising star is classically trained.
As she recently explained to NPR, “I was in marching band from eighth grade all the way up until college, the Cougar marching band at University of Houston. I was a piccolo player. I was the baddest piccolo in the land, ’cause I got big lungs. And I was really determined. I rented the flute, and I just started listening to James Galway and songs on the radio, really trying to sound good and be the best.”
The song comes from Lizzo’s upcoming album, also called Cuz I Love You, out April 19. Elliott, 47, and Lizzo, 30, are labelmates.
After the track’s release, Lizzo shared photos of herself with Elliott on Twitter.
“You made this chubby, weird, black girl believe that ANYTHING was possible,” wrote Lizzo. “And now we have a BANGER together 😩— till this day you continue to inspire me to make my dreams come true.”
She continued, “Now go f— it up to the #TEMPO and STREAM OUR SONG!!!! Love You @MissyElliott.”
Sharing her own Tweet about the track, Elliott told her fans that “Tempo” is “fiyah.”