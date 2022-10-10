Lizzo has no time for her haters.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, appeared to reference Kanye West's recent jab at her weight as she spoke out against people insulting her "for no mother—ing reason" during her Friday concert in Toronto, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

"I feel like everybody in America got my mother—ing name in their mother—ing mouth for no mother—ing reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!" Lizzo said in the clip.

She also asked the crowd if she could take refuge in the Great White North and even took a shot at finding a Canadian spouse for dual citizenship, to which the audience responded with cheers and laughter.

Lizzo previously caught some residual hate from Ye, 45, during one of the offensive diatribes in his recent controversial sit-down on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, which yielded several other unsettling statements.

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that's a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," he said.

"Let's get aside the fact of whether it's fashion and vogue, which is not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own," West added. "It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that... it's demonic."

When Carlson, 53, asked why those body types are supposedly perpetuated, West responded: "It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."

This week West's Instagram profile was restricted after he made antisemitic comments, he moved to Twitter, where another post was taken down over more hateful rhetoric against Jewish people.

Lizzo is no stranger to body-shaming from men in the industry, having recently faced some underhanded comments about her weight from comedian Aries Spears, who previously said she "looks like the s— emoji" in an interview.

"And now, for bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, in a callback to Nicki Minaj's nearly identical 2015 VMAs opener. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing."

"They be like, 'Lizzo why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' 'Cause, bitch, I'm winning, h––!," Lizzo said. "Big bitch is winning, h––! Best revenge is your paper, bitch!"

The next day, Lizzo wrote on Twitter: "Lemme make one thing VERY clear— I wasn't addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY."