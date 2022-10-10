Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult

After Kanye West insulted her weight in a Fox News interview, Lizzo jokingly asked the audience at her Toronto concert if she could stay in Canada

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on October 10, 2022 06:27 PM
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic); Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lizzo has no time for her haters.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, appeared to reference Kanye West's recent jab at her weight as she spoke out against people insulting her "for no mother—ing reason" during her Friday concert in Toronto, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

"I feel like everybody in America got my mother—ing name in their mother—ing mouth for no mother—ing reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!" Lizzo said in the clip.

She also asked the crowd if she could take refuge in the Great White North and even took a shot at finding a Canadian spouse for dual citizenship, to which the audience responded with cheers and laughter.

Lizzo previously caught some residual hate from Ye, 45, during one of the offensive diatribes in his recent controversial sit-down on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, which yielded several other unsettling statements.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that's a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," he said.

"Let's get aside the fact of whether it's fashion and vogue, which is not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own," West added. "It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that... it's demonic."

When Carlson, 53, asked why those body types are supposedly perpetuated, West responded: "It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."

Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Lizzo. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

This week West's Instagram profile was restricted after he made antisemitic comments, he moved to Twitter, where another post was taken down over more hateful rhetoric against Jewish people.

Lizzo is no stranger to body-shaming from men in the industry, having recently faced some underhanded comments about her weight from comedian Aries Spears, who previously said she "looks like the s— emoji" in an interview.

"And now, for bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, in a callback to Nicki Minaj's nearly identical 2015 VMAs opener. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing."

"They be like, 'Lizzo why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' 'Cause, bitch, I'm winning, h––!," Lizzo said. "Big bitch is winning, h––! Best revenge is your paper, bitch!"

The next day, Lizzo wrote on Twitter: "Lemme make one thing VERY clear— I wasn't addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY."

