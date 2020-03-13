Lizzo Leads Mass Meditation Session to 'Promote Healing During This Global Crisis' of Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Because she loves you: Lizzo is trying to help her fans put their minds at ease amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!” the singer, 31, wrote on Instagram Friday, along with a nearly 30-minute video of herself speaking with followers and playing the flute.

“There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy,” Lizzo said in the footage.

“I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened,” she shared.

“This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together. Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet,” continued the “Good as Hell” singer, who appeared to be makeup-free and was speaking in front of several crystals.

“I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. Thirty minutes of your time. We’re going to come together and take deep breaths. We’re going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time,” she said.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic earlier this week, in a reflection of how far it had spread around the globe and its severity.

As of Friday morning, there were approximately 1,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 41 deaths, most of them in Washington state. Worldwide, there were about 137,000 confirmed cases and 5,000 deaths, most of them in China.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

Lizzo was among several artists, including Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Khalid, Marshmello, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani and Keith Urban, who were “heartbroken” in reaction to their canceled performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas.

“Rodeo is officially cancelled [sic] due to corona virus [sic]. I’m heartbroken but more concerned about our health and safety. Please take care,” Lizzo wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.