Lizzo Makes SNL Debut After She Cancels Two Performances Due to Illness

Lizzo is feeling “Good As Hell.”

The singer, who had been battling the flu in recent days, made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live during season 45’s latest episode hosted by alum Eddie Murphy, who returned to the NBC series to make his first hosting gig in 35 years.

The Grammy-nominated star, 31, kicked off her night with her hit “Truth Hurts.” And for her second performance, she twerked and sang “Good As Hell.”

Last week, Lizzo was forced to cancel two performances after coming down with the flu. She was originally scheduled to perform in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball, and then in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam days later.

However, Lizzo told her Twitter followers: “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me.”

RELATED: Lizzo Cancels Two Performances Due to Flu, Says ‘I Hate Letting My Fans Down’

Image zoom NBC

Earlier this month, the rapper was honored with the TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year, revealing that her unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health.

Thankfully, the love from her fans was just the medicine she needed to feel like herself again. “Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better,” Lizzo told the outlet. “I was getting sick a lot. I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.’ ”

Lizzo’s next concert is scheduled on Dec. 31 in Las Vegas, where she will headline The Chelsea’s New Year’s Eve celebration.