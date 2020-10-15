Lizzo Makes Powerful Speech Against Suppression at 2020 BBMAs: 'There's Power in Your Voice'

Lizzo is using her voice in more ways than one.

On Wednesday night, while accepting the 2020 Billboard Music Award for top song sales artist, the 32-year-old singer made a compelling speech about suppression and the need for people to use their voices to speak up.

"I just want to say, I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," Lizzo said after thanking her team and fans. "I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed. I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."

"Let me tell you all something. When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power," she continued. "They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

The Grammy Award-winning artist's speech was also reflected in her fashion for the evening. Lizzo donned a black one-shoulder dress designed by Christian Siriano that had the words "VOTE" printed all over the garment in white.

Following her acceptance speech, the star walked off the stage in true Lizzo fashion, yelling out "Byeeee b----!" while throwing up a peace sign as she walked backstage.

Lizzo later shared a clip of her speech with fans on Instagram, writing, "REFUSE TO BE SUPPRESSED. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾."

Siriano congratulated the artist on her win and reposted a photo of the musician on his brand Instgram page. "One of our favorite muses LIZZO in custom Siriano tonight. Congratulations on your award and powerful speech that will inspire us all. #VOTE #LIZZO #BBMAS," he shared.