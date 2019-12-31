Lizzo Leads 'Twerk Train' Aboard Private Plane to Las Vegas

Lizzo is enjoying every last minute of 2019.

On Monday, the 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer and her friends had a turn-up for the ages, twerking 38,000 feet in the air during a flight aboard a private plane.

Video of the turbulent twerk-out was shared on Lizzo‘s Instagram Story. The clip featured backside-views of a handful of Lizzo’s pals shaking their behinds before the camera focused on Lizzo herself, who was leading the twerk train in the front of the cabin.

Dressed in a purple Savage X Fenty tracksuit and black tank top, Lizzo appeared to be feeling “good as hell,” smiling wide and launching.

She chose Juvenile’s 1999 tune “Back That Thang Up” to underscored the dance fest, though a second twerk video on her Story showed that she and her buds were moving their assets to their own cheers.

Prior to her twerk time, Lizzo shared a photo of she and her friends posing while cheers-ing in the plane’s cabin.

The crew were traveling to Las Vegas to ring in the new year. And their twerking continued in Sin City too, Lizzo later uploading more video of she and her friends doing the popular dance in their hotel suite at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Also on Monday night, Lizzo made an appearance and performed at the Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas.

She was photographed there posing in a sequin black minidress, which she accessorized with silver-sparkling sandals and dangling earrings that spelled the word “Sexy.”

2019 has been a breakout year for Lizzo (née Melissa Jefferson).

She started the year with the release of her third studio album and debut major label LP, Cuz I Love You, and ended it with a No. 1 single, a sold-out tour, a big-screen role in Hustlers, and eight 2020 Grammy nominations — the most of any artist.

But it’s Lizzo’s message of self-love and body-positivity that’s really struck a chord with fans.

“I’m literally here making music so I can live a more positive, healthier, happier life,” she said on The Daily Show.