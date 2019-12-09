Lizzo Shows Off Thong While Twerking at Lakers Game — and Shoots Her Shot with Karl-Anthony Towns

Lizzo is feeling good as hell!

The “Truth Hurts” singer is making headlines after sitting court-side for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday night.

While the Laker Girls performed to her song “Juice,” the singer joined in on the fun and twerked along to her famous track, revealing that she was wearing a cut-out t-shirt dress that showed off her entire backside. Underneath the dress, Lizzo wore a pair of fishnet tights and a black thong to match.

Footage of the moment was captured and shared on Twitter. The crowd can be heard cheering and going wild once Lizzo dropped it low for the chorus.

Later in the evening she was interviewed by Fox Sports, telling the outlet that she had her eyes on a certain Minnesota player.

“Both teams are great. I’m personally cheering for No. 32,” she said with a laugh, speaking of Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns. “That’s my baby!”

The 31-year-old revealed she’s never actually met Towns, but then hilariously remixed “Truth Hurts” by singing, “New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!”

The Timberwolves shared the interview clip on their Twitter, tagging Towns, which Lizzo then retweeted with a drooling emoji. The 24-year-old athlete has yet to respond to Lizzo shooting her shot.

On Monday, the “Good as Hell” singer also dropped the official music video for the song, changing her Twitter name to “Feeling Good as Hell.”

The uplifting video takes place at Louisiana’s Southern University, and follows several students as they prepare for the school’s homecoming game — with some encouragement from Lizzo herself.

In one scene, a dancer seems to be mourning a break-up, as Lizzo sings “Come now, come dry your eyes / you know you a star, you can touch the sky” and her fellow dancer’s help her get ready for their half-time performance.

Another scene shows a saxophone player in the high school’s marching band, unable to master the intense choreography.

In true Lizzo fashion, each character is able to overcome their insecurities and give an incredible homecoming performance.

“Good as Hell” is a part of the singer’s Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo scored a total of eight nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, including album of the year, record of the year, best new artist, best pop solo performance, best R&B performance, song of the year, best traditional R&B performance and best urban contemporary album.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020.