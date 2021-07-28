Lizzo previously revealed back in April that she had slid into Chris Evans' Instagram messages, to which the actor responded, "No shame in a drunk DM"

Lizzo Jokes She's Pregnant with Chris Evans' Baby: 'We're Gonna Have a Little America!'

Lizzo and Chris Evans just took their relationship to the next level — at least in the hearts of some fans!

On Tuesday, the "Juice" singer joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with the Avengers star's baby, after previously revealing that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan teased in their comment.

Over background music from the Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack, a straight-faced Lizzo, 33, said, "This is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today ... "

She then backed away from the camera and pushed out her belly, proclaiming as she rubbed her midsection, "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

After the "Good as Hell" hitmaker revealed in a TikTok back in April that she'd drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram, the actor later responded to her with a hilarious and self-deprecating message.

Lizzo's original message to Evans, 40, featured the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball.

"Don't drink and DM, kids ... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris ... "

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk Instagram DM with a Hilarious Message: "No Shame"

But in an updated TikTok video shortly thereafter, the Grammy winner revealed that Evans had responded to her message.

"No shame in a drunk DM," the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor wrote in his DM, alongside a kissing-face emoji.

"God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a facepalm emoji — likely a reference to when he accidentally shared an NSFW photo of his privates on his Instagram Story last year.