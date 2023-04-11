Lizzo Jokes Playing Royalty on 'The Mandalorian' Means She's a Disney Princess Now

The legendary lineup of Disney princesses includes Belle, Ariel, Jasmine…and now Lizzo!

The "About Damn Time" singer, 34, recently appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian as a duchess — and she was more than happy to realize that because the show is a Disney show, she's technically now a Disney princess.

"YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS💖," she wrote in a TikTok video.

In the video, Lizzo mugs for the camera while wearing sunglasses and blows a kiss as "Heated" by Beyoncé plays in the background. "*Disney Dutchess 👸🏾," she captioned the post.

She also posted the same video to Instagram with the caption: "I guess imma Disney princess now👸🏾💖"

The Grammy-winning star recently appeared on the hit series as The Duchess of Plazir-15, a planetary leader of Plazir-15 married to Jack Black's Captain Bombardier.

In an Instagram post that featured photos of her on set, Lizzo explained just how significant the Star Wars franchise is to her.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine," she wrote.

Lizzo said that when creator Jon Favreau offered her the role of the Duchess, she "cried all day," and wished that her father Michael, who died in 2009, "was still with us cus he'd be so proud."

"Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, [director Bryce Dallas Howard], and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Black also shared a photo of him and Lizzo in character on Instagram, writing that it was "so fun" working with the singer.