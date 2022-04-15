On Friday, Saturday Night Live teased this week's episode, which will see the "Truth Hurts" performer act as both host and musical guest, in a series of promo clips featuring the longtime cast member

Lizzo Assures Kenan Thompson She Doesn't Need a Clone to Host and Perform on SNL in New Promo

Despite performing double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, there's only one Lizzo.

On Friday, the legendary NBC variety show teased this week's episode, which will see the 33-year-old "Truth Hurts" performer act as both host and musical guest, in a series of promo clips featuring SNL cast member Kenan Thompson jokingly claiming she may need a clone in order to get it done.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi, I'm Lizzo and I will be the host and musical guest this week on SNL," she exclaimed in one video. Appearing puzzled, the 43-year-old Kenan star asks, "How you doing host and musical guest, did they clone you?"

"No, of course not, there's no Clone Lizzo," she replies with a laugh. "That's exactly what Clone Lizzo would want me to think," Thompson thinks to himself before they both anxiously chuckle.

Another clip sees Lizzo similarly introduce herself before asking Thompson if he's "still back up dancing for [her] this week," to which he replies, "Oh, you know it." In a reference to her Amazon Prime Video reality competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, they both dance as she says rhythmically, "Watch out for the big boys, watch out for the big boys!"

Lizzo, Kenan Thompson Lizzo and Kenan Thompson | Credit: SNL

After listing her abilities as a singer, rapper, dancer, actress, and flutist, Thompson asks Lizzo in another clip, "Is there anything you can't do?" She admits to having a hard time folding fitted bed sheets, and the former Kenan & Kel star agrees before wondering, "When you get frustrated, do you do like I do and set the whole thing on fire?"

"No, I just sort of ball it up and stuff it in my closet," she reveals to a visibly embarrassed Thompson, who calls her method "boring."

Earlier this week, Lizzo announced the July 15 release of her second full-length major-label studio album, Special, and dropped a new single titled "About Damn Time" alongside a heavily choreographed music video for the funky pop track. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the new era of music, she told him the song "can lead into so many conversations."

"It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic," said the "Good as Hell" singer. "It's about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."