The "Juice" singer previously joked that she was pregnant with the Marvel star's child

What Would Lizzo and Chris Evans' Baby Look Like? Singer Hilariously Reacts to TikTok Fan Art

Whoa, baby! Lizzo is continuing to (jokingly) imagine a future with Chris Evans by her side.

Earlier this month, TikTok user @maryscartoons shared a video on the social media app that showed what a baby between the musician, 33, and the actor, 40, would look like.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to the tune of Lizzo's recently released tune "Rumors," which features an assist from Cardi B, the user mixes different elements of the "Good as Hell" singer's face with that of the Avengers star.

"Mixing Lizzo and Chris Evans to see what their kid would look like," says the narration alongside the video.

The Grammy award-winning artist then shared the video to her own TikTok feed, where she TikTok dueted it and shared her reaction. At the end of the seconds-long video, Lizzo shows off a faux-baby bump.

"WAIT A DAMN MIN," Lizzo captioned the playful social media post.

The hilarious TikTok comes about shortly after she teased fans that she was pregnant with Evans' child late last month.

At the time, the "Juice" singer joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with the actor's baby, after previously revealing that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter. "Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan teased in their comment.

Over background music from the Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack, a straight-faced Lizzo said, "This is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today..."

She then backed away from the camera and pushed out her belly, proclaiming as she rubbed her midsection, "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America!"

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Says Niall Horan Gives Her a 'One Erection,' Teases 'Rumors' Lyric Was Originally About Him

Days later, Evans humorously responded to Lizzo's TikTok joke, writing in aDM, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video. "NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸."

Lizzo's playful love affair with Evans first began back in April when she revealed in a TikTok that she'd drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram. At the time, Evans later responded to her with a hilarious and self-deprecating message.