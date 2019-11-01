Lizzo Honors Her Hit Song 'Truth Hurts' by Dressing as DNA Test for Halloween

Image zoom Lizzo Rick Kern/WireImage

Turns out Lizzo is 100 percent that Halloween costume queen.

On Halloween night, the 31-year-old singer brought her hit No. 1 song, “Truth Hurts,” to life, personifying the iconic lyric with a larger-than-life DNA test costume — that, of course, revealed she’s “100 percent that Bitch.”

“IDK y’all … this year for Halloween I decided to not wear a costume 😓,” she jokingly captioned an Instagram video post where the professional flutist presents her friend with her DNA test results in the form of the clever costume.

“Yes, finally my uh DNA test came in,” her sketch costar says in the clip. Lizzo then walks through the door and hands her friend a blinged-out comically oversized cotton swab to collect the hypothetical DNA.

Timed to the lyrics of the rapper’s famous song, Lizzo then gives her pal the empowering results, revealing that she is “100 percent that bitch” which can be read in sparkling words, pasted onto the singer’s DNA jumpsuit she donned underneath the “kit.” The two finish the short video with a dance party to the song.

Jennifer Garner — who went as a mailbox for Halloween this year — commented on Lizzo’s Instagram post, leaving a series of star emojis as her sign of applause for the singer’s creative look.

A week before Halloween, Lizzo shared a clip of performers remixing “Truth Hurts” in full Hocus Pocus mode.

Inspired by the classic 1993 movie, the parody was written by New York-based actress Gina Naomi Baez, who also performed the song as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, originally played by Bette Midler. Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron sing backup as Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively.

The lyrics are a clever blend of “Truth Hurts” original lyrics with some witch-inspired twists.

“Why Satan great ’til he gotta be great? / Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got devil problems, that’s the bruja in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the sorceress in me,” the parody lyrics go, blending Lizzo’s songwriting with comedic witchy references.

“You coulda had a bad witch, super evil / Help you with the underworld just a little / You ‘posed to keep me down, but a virgin’s bringing me back / ‘Cause he found the candle ‘n lit the flame that’s black.”