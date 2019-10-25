'100 Percent That Witch!' Lizzo Shares Hocus Pocus-Inspired Remix of ‘Truth Hurts’

For spooky season, Lizzo is 100 percent that witch!

The 31-year-old chart-topping artist shared a remixed version of her hit song “Truth Hurts” on Thursday that’s perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.

Inspired by the classic 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, the parody was written by New York-based actress Gina Naomi Baez, who also performed the song as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, originally played by Bette Midler. Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron sing backup as Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively.

The lyrics are a clever blend of “Truth Hurts” original lyrics with some witch-inspired twists.

Here’s the witchy version of the iconic opening verse:

“Why Satan great ’til he gotta be great? / Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got devil problems, that’s the bruja in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the sorceress in me.”

“You coulda had a bad witch, super evil / Help you with the underworld just a little / You ‘posed to keep me down, but a virgin’s bringing me back / ‘Cause he found the candle ‘n lit the flame that’s black.”

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Baez expressed excitement at Lizzo’s attention to her remix.

“You guys, oh my god, I literally am in New York City, I’ve been auditioning all day, and Lizzo shared our Hocus Pocus video,” she said. “Oh my gosh, it’s on Twitter, I’m freaking out!”

Lizzo shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Y’all hoes ain’t ready for Halloween until u sing truth hurts in the style of the Hocus Pocus witches and that’s on period, pooh” in the caption.

A Fox5 report on Baez’ song said that she came up with the idea for the parody, wrote the Hocus Pocus-inspired lyrics, and shot the video in less than a week.

Baez first shared the video on YouTube on September 27, and it now has more than 33,000 views on the platform and more than 900,000 on Facebook.