Lizzo, SZA, and BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope all attended Harry Styles' Love On Tour show in Los Angeles on Friday

Lizzo Poses for Photos with 'Besties' BTS at Harry Styles Concert in L.A.: 'Did We Just Become BFFs?'

All of the stars came out for Harry Styles' concert in Los Angeles Friday night.

Lizzo, BTS, and SZA were all in attendance at the latest Love On Tour show where they posed for photos, danced, and sang along as Styles, 27, performed for a stadium full of thrilled fans.

BTS and Lizzo, 33, showed plenty of love for one another after meeting at the concert. Both the K-pop group and the "Rumors" singer shared photos of their meet-up on social media, with the official BTS Twitter account posting three photos of members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope posing beside Lizzo.

"We met @lizzo," BTS posted on Twitter, adding a heart-eyes emoji in the caption.

Lizzo also shared some snaps from her time with BTS, posting the same images as the band, plus some selfies with the four members on her Instagram Saturday. She captioned the post, "Me & my besties."

After posing together for photos at Styles' concert, both Lizzo and BTS then followed each other on social media. Lizzo posted the proof, showing a screenshot indicating she follows BTS and the K-Pop band follows her.

"Did we just become BFFs?," she wrote, tagging the BTS Twitter account.

Lizzo also hung out with SZA, 32, at Styles' show. A fan captured a video of Lizzo and the "Good Days" singer dancing the macarena at the concert and posted the clip to TikTok. SZA later joked about attending the concert with Lizzo, writing on Twitter Saturday, "Lizzo is like my extra famous friend and I enjoy eating popcorn in her background."

When a fan asked SZA what it was like to meet BTS, she admitted, "I don't think they knew who I was."

She added in a follow-up tweet, "Lol I love them and they were still very nice! Lizzo tried to introduce us it was dark and loud Iss okay ! I hoped We get another chance."

Lizzo corroborated SZA's story, tweeting, "I CAN CONFIRM THISSSSSS I introduced SZA but it was so loud I was scream singing 'kiss me more' in Vs ear," adding the hashtag, "#LEAVESZAALONE."

BTS and Lizzo Attended Harry Styles Concert Credit: Lizzo/Twitter

Lizzo dressed for the Friday night occasion sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with her and Styles' faces, reading, "These are my parents. No wonder why I'm so hot!"

She posted a series of photos showing off her concert fashion on Instagram, captioning the post, "Harry Styles was incredible & so is my outfit 🤪."

TikTok user fanbehaviordesigns noticed Lizzo's look, which they said they designed, and posted a video of the star wearing it with the caption, "IM CRYONG [sic] I CANT BELIEVE MY LIFE." Lizzo commented back with a kissing heart emoji.

While Lizzo had plenty of fun with her famous friends at the show, she also got a special souvenir to remember the experience.

Lizzo posted a video to Twitter Saturday of Styles tossing sunflowers out to his fans — likely a nod to his track "Sunflower, Vol. 6" from the Fine Line album — during the concert, and revealed that she was one of the lucky spectators to catch a flower.