Lizzo Gushes Over Sharing the Stage with 'Actual Sister' SZA: 'I Could Cry Thinking About You'

Lizzo is sharing sweet words about a fellow musician.

On Wednesday, the "About Damn Singer" posted a short clip from her HBO Max special, Lizzo: Live in Concert, that shows her on stage with SZA.

"My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now," she expressed in the caption of the two's performance filmed on the Nov. 19 stop of her tour in Inglewood, California.

"Nothing could make special more special than you @sza ❤️ full performance now streaming on @hbomax," she continued in the caption.

WARNING: Below Contains Explicit Language

In the sweet clip, SZA returns the praise as she bows down to Lizzo, and the two share a hug before SZA addresses the adoring crowing, saying: "This is my f----- fave. Make some noise for my f----- fave, Lizzo. This is unreal. Thank you so much for even just being my friend. I love you. You're special."

The HBO Max concert special, released on New Year's Eve, features the two performing a remix of the song "Special," the title track of Lizzo's 2022 album, along with guest appearances by Missy Elliott and Cardi B for performances of "Tempo" and "Rumors," respectively.

It marks the second time the streaming service has dedicated a special to the three-time Grammy-Award winner.

In November, HBO Max premiered a documentary titled Love, Lizzo about her life and rise to fame.

The documentary features archival footage from her many eras — including some concert footage and behind-the-scenes goodness, including the recording of her album Special. It chronicles her rise to stardom in Detroit and Houston and shows her expressing her passion for music from a young age.

Detailing her childhood, Lizzo explained in the trailer that she'd write pop songs as a little girl, despite not having the confidence in her voice to sing them herself. "Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute," she shares. "... It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."