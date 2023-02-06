Lizzo at the Grammy Awards: A Complete History of Her Wins, Nominations and Performances

After "Truth Hurts" skyrocketed in 2019— two years after it was originally released — Lizzo has continued to produce hit after hit, cementing herself as a bonafide star.

After a busy year — which included playing a 220-year-old flute that once belonged to President James Madison — Lizzo, 34, kicked off 2023 by winning her fourth golden gramophone for record of the year for her song "About Damn Time" at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

The singer, who has now been nominated for the coveted music prize 13 times, made her first appearance at the awards back in 2020 when she won her first three awards for best urban contemporary album, best traditional R&B performance and best pop solo performance.

From her first walk down the red carpet to her touching tribute to Prince and Beyoncé at this year's ceremony, here's a look back at Lizzo's history at the Grammy Awards.

Lizzo at the 2020 Grammys. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lizzo at the 2020 Grammy Awards

In 2020, Lizzo attended the Grammy Awards to celebrate her first-time nominations. For the red carpet, she opted for a white strapless gown by Versace paired with a white fur boa and diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

In addition to bringing home three awards that night, she also opened the show with a performance of her songs "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts" — complete with an outfit change.

Lizzo performing at the 2020 Grammys. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Before singing her first note at the show, which began just hours after the tragic death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, she shared: "tonight is for Kobe."

For her first look, she wore a black, off-the-shoulder gown that glistened against the stage lights before changing into a neon and sequin-covered jumpsuit as she jumped into "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo performing at the 2020 Grammys. Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Recording Academy

During Steven Tyler's performance of his song "Livin' on the Edge" that night, the Aerosmith frontman walked into the audience and had Lizzo sing along with him for a moment.

Later on, she swapped her stage look for a sheer Versace gown that was dripping in sparkles and covered in cascading silver threads.

Lizzo wins three Grammys at the 2020 awards. Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Lizzo at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Though Lizzo was not nominated for an award in 2021, she was still sure to get in on the fun and attend the 63rd ceremony.

Lizzo at the 2021 Grammys. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

She wore not one, but two Balmain looks for music's big night. She was photographed arriving at the awards show in an iridescent green, strapless dress which she paired with matching shoes and sparkling jewelry.

When presenting the award for best new artist to Megan Thee Stallion, she wore another iridescent number, this time in a light pink hue and paired with oversized pink hair clips.

Harry Styles and Lizzo at the 2021 Grammys. Lizzo/Instagram

She showed off the pink look in a pair of backstage photos she shared to Instagram alongside Harry Styles — who won his first Grammy in 2021.

The songstress skipped the scaled-back 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Lizzo at the 2023 Grammy Awards

When 2023's ceremony rolled around, Lizzo was up for five awards including album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and record of the year — which she won for "About Damn Time."

Myke Wright and Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty

She arrived on the red carpet with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, wearing a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look. The outfit was complete with a fiery orange gown topped with a matching flower-covered hooded cape.

Early on in the ceremony's program, Lizzo took the stage to perform a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."

Lizzo performing at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty

When accepting her award later in the evening, Lizzo hopped on stage and began, "Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night, this is so unexpected."

She then went on to dedicate her award to the late Prince. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. I was like, 'I don't care if my positivity bothers you — what's wrong with you?' " she said with a laugh.

"Positive and feel-good music wasn't mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood," she continued. "I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place. So I had to be that change to be a better place. And now, I look around and there's all these songs about loving our body and being comfortable in our skin and feeling f---ing good and I'm just so proud to be a part of it!"

Lizzo wins record of the year at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty

After imploring her fans and audience to "stay true to yourself," and thanking her family, she was sure to give a special shoutout to Beyoncé, who earlier in the evening became the winningest artist in Grammy history.

"In the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said as Beyoncé looked back at her, appearing touched by the sentiment. "My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I'm good!"

"You changed my life," she continued. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel … I was like, I want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much."

Lizzo and her Grammy at the 2023 awards. Lizzo/Instagram

The morning after the ceremony, Lizzo shared a post on Instagram about the significance of her award.

"The last time a black woman won Record of the Year was Whitney Houston for 'I Will Always Love You' [in 1994]… I don't take this lightly," she wrote along a trio of photos from the night with her statue. "Thank you."