Lizzo Shares Emotional Video Gifting Her Mom Shari a Fancy New Wardrobe for Her Birthday

Lizzo (R) and mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo just treated her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson to a truly special birthday gift.

The Grammy-winning singer, 33, gave her mother a brand new wardrobe in honor of her recent birthday, sharing a video of the emotional reveal Saturday on Instagram.

"Wow! It looks nice in here, huh?" she said behind the camera at the start of the clip as Johnson-Jefferson soaked in the stylish clothing, curated by stylist Jason Rembert.

In the next shot, Lizzo shared the surprise. "You like these clothes? These are your clothes!" she said, causing her mother to cry.

"What? Wow!" Johnson-Jefferson exclaimed as she browsed through her new clothes. "I won't have to look like a bum anymore!"

"No ma'am! Not on my watch!" Lizzo quipped.

A teary Johnson-Jefferson then leaned in for a hug, saying, "Thank you so much!" to her daughter.

Lizzo also got a shot of her mom trying on one of her new blouses and holding a frilly handbag. "This is cute!" she said as her mom giggled with glee.

Lizzo Shares Emotional Video Gifting Her Mom a New Wardrobe for Her Birthday Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

In the caption, Lizzo recalled the impact that the death of her father had on her mother when the "Rumors" singer was 21, and her desire to pamper the woman that gave her life.

"Ever since daddy passed you've been telling me it's been hard to dress nice for yourself," she wrote. "I know I can't bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world."

"Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!" she added before thanking Rembert for his work.

Last December, Lizzo gifted her mom a car for Christmas in another heartfelt video she posted on Instagram. Johnson-Jefferson broke down in tears at the sight of the gift.