From Drinking Lemon Water to Rocking Fabletics, Lizzo Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Saturday Routine'

Lizzo the influencer? Say less!

Earlier this week, the "Truth Hurts" singer channeled her inner influencer and gave fans an inside look at her "Saturday routine" in true Lizzo fashion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the TikTok, the rapper, 33, first waves to the camera in her matching bathrobe and shower cap as the words "✨DAY IN THE LIFE✨" appear on the screen.

RELATED: Lizzo and Sarah Paulson Recreate Iconic American Horror Story Scene for TikTok Trend

Lizzo then proceeds to walk through her face skin care routine which consists of cleansing, spraying a mist, spreading an oil to sculpting with a gua sha tool. And, of course, brushing her teeth.

The rapper then turns on the shower — and once she's done, she sprays deodorant on her underarms, moisturizes her legs, rubs a moisturizing butter in her hair and lays out her Fabletics matching set. She then models the set and gives her rear end a slap — would it be Lizzo if she didn't?

After putting her hairclips in and putting on her slides, Lizzo drinks her hot lemon water, appears to set her manifestations for the day — and does some hot yoga. Once she's done with the class, she concludes the video with a peace out as sweat drips down her face.

In October, Lizzo, an advocate for self-love clapped back at haters who criticized the viral naked dress she wore to Cardi B's 29th birthday party.

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Lizzo/TikTok

The star hopped on an Instagram Live and defended her daring dress. "It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit," she said.

The star continued: "[They're saying], 'This is disgusting... Don't you have bills to pay? Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got s--- to do?' Go read the news, bitch, before I read you, h--. The f---! Why are you worried about me?"

In September, the rapper and singer opened up about how twerking helped her appreciate her butt and delved into the history behind the dance move in a TED Talk.

"I used to hate my ass, believe it or not," Lizzo said to kick off her talk. "I have my father's shape and my mother's thighs, so it's big, and long. I used to think that only asses like J.Lo's or Beyoncé's could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me."

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Lizzo/TikTok

"I always felt like my body type wasn't the right one, or the desirable one growing up," she continued. "Because I grew up in an era where having a big ass wasn't mainstream."